Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 24, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNK ) securities between February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Mallinckrodt investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On July 16, 2019, post-market, Mallinckrodt revealed that the Company “is permanently discontinuing its Phase 2B study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) as an investigational treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).” Mallinckrodt stated that it decided “to halt the trial after careful consideration of a recent recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).” This “was based on the specific concern for pneumonia, which occurred at a higher rate in the ALS patients receiving Acthar Gel compared to those on placebo,” and “other adverse events specific to this patient population.”

On this news, Mallinckrodt’s stock price fell $0.64 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $7.56 per share on July 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) that, accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Mallinckrodt during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 24, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

