Wedding Vacations featured on Good Morning America

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Wedding Vacations was featured in two segments on Good Morning America highlighting the first-ever 'GMA Ties the Knot with Jessica Mulroney' contest hosted by the popular morning show. Couples from across the country entered the contest, submitting short essays describing their love story and why they deserved to win the grand prize, a destination wedding at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino planned by Jessica Mulroney and the team of expert destination wedding planners at Wedding Vacations.



Millions of viewers tuned in to see the show. The first segment recapped the live on-air reveal when the grand prize winners, Bobbie and Alonzo, were surprised to learn that they had won the wedding of their dreams. The second segment featured exclusive behind the scenes footage from their tropical nuptials at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino, showing the beautiful moments from their big day including their oceanfront “I do’s” and intimate beach reception. Viewers can watch footage from Bobbie and Alonzo’s big day by clicking here .

The broadcast coincides with the launch of the latest issue of Wedding Vacations magazine that also features the contest winners, Bobbie and Alonzo, on the cover. Inside, contributing editor Jessica Mulroney, shares a breakdown on how she planned the contest winner’s big day at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino along with her favorite wedding day styles and more.

Hot off the press, this edition of the popular magazine includes a host of destination wedding inspiration; couples can read about picture-perfect resorts and venues, find ideas for unforgettable bachelor and bachelorette parties in paradise, discover this season’s hottest trends including island-inspired signature drinks and unique guestbook ideas and more. Couples looking to get their hands on this recent issue can download a digital version of the magazine or request a physical copy by clicking this link .

Wedding Vacations has a team of expert destination wedding consultants with a wealth of experience planning weddings at top-rated resorts across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Couples that choose to book their big day with Wedding Vacations can look forward to comprehensive wedding packages and award-winning inflight service on board Sunwing Airlines complete with the Wedding Couple Attire Care Program offering dedicated overhead storage reserved exclusively for the wedding couples’ dresses or suits, generous 23kg checked luggage allowance, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of light meals and snacks.

