Intratec Reveals Aluminum Hydroxide Prices

Historical aluminum hydroxide prices in several countries are now accessible through online charts.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intratec Solutions LLC, a leading provider of independent reports examining production processes and critical data surrounding industry-related markets, is pleased to announce that its online database now covers aluminum hydroxide price histories.Accessing online charts updated monthly, professionals interested in aluminum hydroxide pricing data can gain a solid understanding of price trends, in different global regions. The database covers aluminum hydroxide price histories in the USA, Europe, and Asia, from 2007 to the present.A free sample is available at www.intratec.us/chemical-markets/aluminum-hydroxide-price Intratec offers very cost-effective subscription plans, designed for not only professionals needing continuous access to aluminum hydroxide pricing data but also users with a sporadic need to access such information. Subscribers may export pricing data into Excel format.Intratec also offers professional and up-to-date reports focused on aluminum hydroxide production costs, detailing capital investment and operating costs of aluminum hydroxide plants. For more information, visit: www.intratec.us/analysis/aluminum-hydroxide-production-cost About Intratec Solutions LLCIntratec ( www.intratec.us ) is a leading provider of market and technology intelligence for process industries. Our business is about providing up-to-date and independent analyses examining production processes, as well as critical data surrounding industry-related markets. Our portfolio covers +900 products, among reports and online databases, which provide key information related to process industries, spanning: petrochemicals; plastics, rubbers & fibers; inorganic chemicals; fertilizers; renewable chemicals; specialty chemicals and energy & utilities.



