Cloudian Announces General Availability of HyperStore Xtreme, Powered by Seagate

New Ultra-dense, Exabyte-scale Object Storage Platform Provides Private Cloud Foundation at up to 70% Less Cost Than Alternative Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® Xtreme object storage solution is now generally available in the market. Powered by Seagate, this new platform offers ground-breaking storage density, scalability and economics for private cloud infrastructures with capacity needs of multi-petabytes to an exabyte. HyperStore Xtreme provides over twice the storage density of alternative enterprise storage solutions at 70% lower total cost of ownership.



Organizations with large-scale storage needs—such as those in healthcare, scientific research, surveillance and media and entertainment—face unique challenges in managing capacity-intensive workloads that can reach tens of petabytes. Private clouds address these challenges by providing the scale and flexibility benefits of Storage-as-a-Service along with the performance, access, security and control advantages of on-premises storage.

HyperStore Xtreme combines Cloudian’s fully S3-compatible object storage software with Seagate’s newest high-density storage systems to deliver limitless scalability, real-time data access and industry-leading economics for large-scale private cloud buildouts. Features and benefits include:

Over 1.5 PB in a 4U height enclosure , providing up to 18 PB of storage in a single data center rack, thereby saving scarce data center space.

, providing up to 18 PB of storage in a single data center rack, thereby saving scarce data center space. Cost under ½ cent per GB/month , a savings of up to 70% vs. Storage-as-a-Service.

, a savings of up to 70% vs. Storage-as-a-Service. Increased cost-efficiency as the solution scales , in contrast to traditional storage systems that become costlier per unit of storage as capacity grows.

, in contrast to traditional storage systems that become costlier per unit of storage as capacity grows. The ability to scale to an exabyte of capacity without interruption and span multiple locations while presenting all storage as a single pool.

and span multiple locations while presenting all storage as a single pool. The industry’s most compatible S3 object storage , proven interoperable with the rapidly expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications and cloud solutions.

, proven interoperable with the rapidly expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications and cloud solutions. Faster access to new technology innovations—at least six months faster than previously possible—and the ongoing cost savings that this provides.

“Through our partnership with Seagate, we’re giving enterprises the technological capabilities and benefits that have previously only been available to a handful of hyperscale storage users,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “In one of our first deployments of HyperStore Xtreme, a leading financial services company has adopted the solution as the foundation for a multi-use case private cloud, starting with archiving 10 petabytes of Splunk data.”

To learn more about HyperStore Xtreme, visit http://bit.ly/2Fx6GBd_Xtreme or register for the upcoming Cloudian-Seagate-ESG webinar: Break from Traditional IT: Hyperscale Storage Puts Cloud Technology in Your Data Center .

