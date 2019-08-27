Check Point Announces Enterprise Branch Office Security Powered by a Cloud Service

Check Point Partners with VMware and Silver Peak to secure branch connectivity with top-rated Threat Prevention, Flexible deployments, and Unified Security Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has announced the launch of a Check Point Branch Office Security solution to transform enterprise branch office connectivity with cloud-delivered security services. Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge deliver top-rated Threat Prevention updated in real-time with the latest ThreatCloud intelligence, flexibility to deploy branch office security in minutes from the cloud or on-premise, seamless integration with leading SD-WAN providers like VMware and Silver Peak, and a unified threat and access management platform that can reduce operational expense by up to 40%.

As enterprises increasingly move their on-premise branch office workloads and applications to SaaS applications, they are adopting Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) to intelligently route traffic to cloud services. However, connecting branch offices directly to the cloud significantly increases their security risk and security management costs. Branches are no longer protected by centralized data center security, which exposes them and the enterprise WAN to sophisticated multi-vector Gen V attacks.

“The movement to SD-WAN requires integrated security to protect enterprises from Gen V security threats. Enterprises expect top-rated security even at the branch office,” said Itai Greenberg, Vice President of Product Marketing and Management at Check Point. “With CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge enterprises can now deploy Check Point’s top-rated threat prevention and intelligence to protect their branch offices against the latest Zero Day and Gen V security threats.”

“Securing SD-WAN connections to the cloud is essential given today’s advanced cyber threats,” says Sanjay Uppal, VMware Vice President and GM of VeloCloud™. “We’re excited to partner with Check Point to help drive the transformation in connecting branches to the cloud.”



“Through the Silver Peak and Check Point partnership, enterprise IT organizations can confidently embrace a cloud-centric security model, centrally configuring and enforcing uniform security policies across the WAN with just a few mouse clicks,” said Chris Helfer, senior vice president of strategic alliances at Silver Peak. “The Silver Peak® Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform managed by the Silver Peak Unity Orchestrator™, automatically services chain applications to Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge.”

Cloud Guard Connect and CloudGuard Edge Deliver Top-Rated Threat Prevention Security to Prevent Zero-Day and Gen V Attacks



Check Point provides organizations of all sizes with integrated, advanced threat prevention, reducing complexity and lowering the total cost of ownership. With CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge, Check Point protects branch office connections to the cloud from sophisticated threats with dynamic scalability, intelligent provisioning and consistent control. Unlike other solutions that only detect, Check Point prevents threats with:

Top-rated Threat Prevention with 100% Catch Rate

Innovative solutions that combine cloud-hosted patented CPU-level inspection and OS-level sandboxing to prevent infection from the most dangerous zero-day and sophisticated Gen V attacks



Always Up-to-Date Threat Prevention with Real-Time Intelligence from ThreatCloud



Check Point CloudGuard Connect threat prevention stays up to date on the latest Zero-Day and Gen V cyber-attacks through ThreatCloud. ThreatCloud is a cloud-driven knowledge base that delivers real-time dynamic security intelligence. ThreatClould gathers threat intelligence from 86 billion security decisions, 4 million file emulations, and 7000 Zero-Day attacks every day.



Integrated with leading SD-WAN vendors in the Cloud or On-Premise to Secure Branches in Minutes

Check Point CloudGuard Connect secures SD-WAN connections to the cloud. Check Point CloudGuard Connect seamlessly implements branch security across thousands of branches where space is limited and there are no local IT resources. For enterprises that require on-premise security for data privacy or data-location requirements, CloudGuard Edge can be deployed using a virtual security gateway running on existing branch office IT equipment including dedicated SD-WAN or universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) devices. To provide enterprises with the ultimate flexibility, Check Point CloudGuard Connect is seamlessly integrated with leading SD-WAN providers including VMware and Silver Peak.

Unified security architecture reduces OpEx costs up to 40% and CapEx by 20%

Both Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge are integrated into Check Point’s R80 threat prevention and management platform and Infinity Architecture. This enables enterprises to have a unified view of their threat landscape and security policy from one single console, no matter which form of the CloudGuard service they choose to utilize. They get real-time updates on security threats through the cyber attack dashboard. The unified security platform is integrated with Check Point’s Infinity architecture increasing security productivity enabling enterprises to reduce operating costs up to 40%.

Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge will be available by October 2019. For more information about Check Point CloudGuard Connect, Check Point CloudGuard Edge, and Check Point SD-WAN Security visit:

https://www.checkpoint.com/products/cloudguard-connect/

https://www.checkpoint.com/products/cloudguard-edge/

https://www.checkpoint.com/solutions/sd-wan-security/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprise's cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

