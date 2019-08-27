Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Whispering Woods in East Coventry Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces that they have been awarded the management agreement with Whispering Woods Association located in East Coventry, Pennsylvania.



The new luxury townhome community by LENNAR is comprised of 80 homes built on 36 acres in East Coventry, Chester County. Residents enjoy access to the Owen J Roberts School district, Perkiomen Trail, parks, and a playground as well as the Pottstown Riverfront which has many activities such as canoeing and kayaking. The property is near scores of retail and leisurely activities, including shopping, dining, and museums.



“Associa Mid-Atlantic is excited to partner with Whispering Woods and their board," said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. "Associa's vast experience and commitment to providing unmatched service will ensure a successful partnership for years to come."



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.