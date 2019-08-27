Global e-Waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Outlook to 2026 - Changing Regulatory Landscape with regards to Electronic Scrap Recycling Promotes Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-waste recycling & reuse services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



Digitalization has become an integral part of daily life and has revolutionized the way people communicate and retrieve data. Rapid advances in technology have led to a continuous stream of new digital products, augmenting electronic product ownership per person and decreasing the life span of electronics such as mobile phones, computers, televisions, etc. This, in turn, has increased e-waste volumes worldwide.



The total e-waste generated globally that stood at 5.8 kg per inhabitant in 2014 increased to 6.3 kg per inhabitant in 2017. The trend is expected to continue, generating around 7 kilograms of e-waste per inhabitant by 2022. Thus, imminent need to manage, recycle, and reuse electronic waste will drive market prospects during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of metric tonnes, the following figure depicts the total e-waste generated worldwide in 2016 and forecast till 2021.



However, as per the research study published by International Solid Waste Association', out of the 44.7 metric ton e-waste generated in 2016, only 8.94 metric tonnes was collected and recycled, while remaining was disposed into the residual waste to be incinerated or land-filled. However, changing regulatory landscape with regards to electronic scrap recycling coupled with the initiatives taken by governments worldwide to promote awareness regarding ill effects of e-waste is expected to increase the influx of e-waste recycling activities during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The global e-waste recycling & reuse market is highly fragmented including a wide range of participants across the value chain such as de-manufacturers, collectors, material processors, recyclers and re-furbishers among others. Companies involved in the e-waste recycle & reuse industry purchase, overhaul, recycle and sell obsolete or excess electrical & electronic products.



Some of the major companies profiled in the research report include Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc., Stena Techno World, Umicore S.A., Desco Electronic Recyclers, CRT Recycling Inc., Tectonics Ltd., Cimelia Resource Recovery, MBA Polymers Inc., SIMS Recycling Ltd., and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Snapshot

2.2. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market, by Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Analysis

3.1. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape

3.4.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.4.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Value, by Product Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Value, by Product Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

4.2. IT & Telecom Networking Equipment

4.3. Mobile Devices (Smartphones, PDAs, etc.)

4.4. Household Appliances

4.5. Others (Multi-function Commercial Electronics, etc.)



5. Global E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Value, by Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Value, by Vertical, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

5.2. Industrial & Commercial Electronics

5.3. Consumer Electronics



6. North America E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia-Pacific E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of World E-waste Recycling & Reuse Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

10.2. Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc.

10.3. Stena Techno World

10.4. Desco Electronic Recyclers

10.5. Umicore S.A.

10.6. CRT Recycling Inc.

10.7. Tectonics Ltd.

10.8. Cimelia Resource Recovery

10.9. MBA Polymers Inc.

10.10. SIMS Recycling Ltd.

10.11. Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.



