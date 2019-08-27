BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW BERNETTE 70 SERIES MACHINES

/EIN News/ --

Aurora, Ill., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, announces the launch of the new bernette 70 Series sewing machines featuring the b79, b77 and b70. The new bernette 70 Series features a 5-inch color touch screen, an automatic thread cutter, 9-inches to the right of the needle and a 7mm stitch width.

“We are excited to unveil our newest bernette machines,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “The sophisticated new bernette Series offers a full product range including sewing, overlocking and embroidery machines. We are confident this new bernette Series will not only provide features that stand out from the competition, but at a lower price point, will also offer our customers the best value.”

The new b79, the top of line bernette model, is a sewing and embroidery machine boasting comfort features such as 9” right of the needle, semi-automatic needle threader, sewing speed of 1,000 Stitches per Minutes (SPM) and embroidery speed of 850 SPM. It also includes sewing functions like bernette Stitch Designer, bernette Dual Feed, presser foot recommendation and stitch plate detection. Its embroidery functions include unique features in its class like multi-format reading, hoop detection, embroidery tutorial and it’s BERNINA CutWork compatible. The b79 is priced at $2,699 MSRP.

The new b77, a sewing-only machine, offers sewists comfort features like bernette Dual Feed, slide-speed control, multi-function knobs, semi-automatic needle threader and a maximum sewing speed of 1,000 SPM. It boasts sewing functions like stitch-plate detection, stitch width limitation, presser foot recommendation and a bernette Creative Consultant. The b77 is priced at $1,749 MSRP.

The new b70, an embroidery-only machine, offers embroiderers comfort features like a wide range of quick-function buttons, maximum embroidery speed of 850 SPM and semi-automatic needle threader. Its best-in-class embroidery functions include 10.2-inch by 6.3-inch embroidery area, 208 built-in embroidery designs, positioning via drag and drop of multi-function knobs, monochromatic embroidery, ability to optimize color changes and basting stitch. It also includes the BERNINA Toolbox Software Monogramming Module as standard. The b70 is priced at $1,999.



For more information on the b70 Series visit www.mybernette.com.

About bernette



BERNINA, founded in Switzerland over 125 years ago, is the premier manufacturer of sewing and embroidery machines in the world. In 1989, Odette Ueltschi, owner and innovator, launched bernette, a name that’s equal parts BERNINA and Odette, as an independent brand of the BERNINA Textile Group. The bernette product offering includes sewing, embroidery and overlocker machines as well as accessories. bernette products are available through the BERNINA network of independent, authorized dealerships. The same best-in-class training and after-sales support BERNINA customers have benefitted from for generations is afforded each bernette customer as well. To learn more about bernette and to find a dealer, visit mybernette.com.

