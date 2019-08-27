Aortic Stent Graft Market Set to Exceed $3.7 Billion by 2024 - Led by Medtronic, Cook Medical, L. Gore & Associates, Endologix, MicroPort Scientific, Terumo, and CryoLife

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aortic Stent Graft Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aortic stent graft market is expected to reach over $3.7 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 6% during 2018-2024.



The commercialization of innovative grafts such as fenestrated aortic stent grafts has further broadened the treatment options for aortic aneurysm, thereby increasing the market for aortic stent grafts. With recent advancements in fenestrated stent graft technology, endovascular approaches are becoming options to treat patients with complex anatomies.



Hence, the rise in the number of aortic aneurysm patient population is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the global aortic stent graft market. Also, the increasing number of government screening programs for the elderly population to detect aortic aneurysm has provided immense growth opportunities for the global aortic stent graft market.



The study considers the present scenario of the market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The report profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the aortic stent graft market.



Market Segmentation



This market research report includes the detailed segmentation of the market by aneurysm, end-users, and geography. The increase in the aging population and the rise of abdominal aortic aneurysm are major factors for the high share of the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) segment in the aortic stent graft market. Further, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the growing preference for EVAR procedures. In addition, vendors are focusing on bifurcated abdominal aortic stent grafts, which are compatible with EVAR procedures. They are also extensively investing in R&D activities and conducting clinical trials to develop innovative devices.



Hospitals perform aortic aneurysm repair procedures at a large scale for both abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms. Hence, the high number of aortic aneurysms, coupled with the wide acceptance of MI procedures over open repair procedures for treating aortic aneurysms, is boosting the market growth of the hospital segment and is likely to continue during the forecast period. The ASC segment is growing at a faster rate than the hospital segment and is expected to grow at a similar rate during the forecast period due to the increasing preference among patients to undergo MI procedures such as TEVAR and EVAR in ASCs than hospitals.



Key Vendor Analysis



The aortic stent graft market is highly consolidated with major players accounting for dominant shares. Key companies have a wide geographical presence, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Although major players dominate the market, few emerging companies are gaining traction with their innovative grafts and technologies. Several leading players are focusing on implementing strategies such as product launches, innovative marketing, and promotional activities, strategic acquisitions, increase in R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence in the aortic stent graft market.



Key Vendors

Medtronic

Cook Medical

L. Gore & Associates

Endologix

MicroPort Scientific

Terumo

CryoLife

Other Vendors

Bentley Innomed

Braile Biomedica

Cardinal Health

LeMaitre Vascular

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Aortic Aneurysm: An Overview

7.1.1 Causes of Aortic Aneurysm

7.1.2 Risk Factors

7.1.3 Symptoms of Aortic Aneurysm

7.1.4 Types of Aortic Aneurysm

7.1.5 Treatment

7.2 Aortic Stent Grafts: An Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Favorable Patient Demographics

8.1.2 High Demand for MI Aortic Aneurysm Repair Procedures

8.1.3 Increasing Screening Programs for Detection of Aortic Aneurysms

8.1.4 New Product Approvals/Launches

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Stringent & Varied Regulatory Approval Processes for Aortic Stent Grafts

8.2.2 Risks & Complications Associated with Aortic Stent Grafts

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Growing Popularity of FEVAR

8.3.2 Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.3 Emergence of Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS)



9 Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Aneurysm Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Aortic Stent Grafts for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

10.3.1 Market Overview

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3 Aortic Stent Grafts for AAA Segmentation by Geography

10.4 Aortic Stent Grafts for Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

10.4.1 Market Overview

10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.4.3 Aortic Stent Grafts for TAA Segmentation by Geography



11 By End-User

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Hospitals

11.3.1 Market Overview

11.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 ASCs

11.4.1 Market Overview

11.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



12 By Geography

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



