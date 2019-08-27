Aortic Stent Graft Market Set to Exceed $3.7 Billion by 2024 - Led by Medtronic, Cook Medical, L. Gore & Associates, Endologix, MicroPort Scientific, Terumo, and CryoLife
The aortic stent graft market is expected to reach over $3.7 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 6% during 2018-2024.
The commercialization of innovative grafts such as fenestrated aortic stent grafts has further broadened the treatment options for aortic aneurysm, thereby increasing the market for aortic stent grafts. With recent advancements in fenestrated stent graft technology, endovascular approaches are becoming options to treat patients with complex anatomies.
Hence, the rise in the number of aortic aneurysm patient population is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the global aortic stent graft market. Also, the increasing number of government screening programs for the elderly population to detect aortic aneurysm has provided immense growth opportunities for the global aortic stent graft market.
The study considers the present scenario of the market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The report profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the aortic stent graft market.
Market Segmentation
This market research report includes the detailed segmentation of the market by aneurysm, end-users, and geography. The increase in the aging population and the rise of abdominal aortic aneurysm are major factors for the high share of the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) segment in the aortic stent graft market. Further, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the growing preference for EVAR procedures. In addition, vendors are focusing on bifurcated abdominal aortic stent grafts, which are compatible with EVAR procedures. They are also extensively investing in R&D activities and conducting clinical trials to develop innovative devices.
Hospitals perform aortic aneurysm repair procedures at a large scale for both abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms. Hence, the high number of aortic aneurysms, coupled with the wide acceptance of MI procedures over open repair procedures for treating aortic aneurysms, is boosting the market growth of the hospital segment and is likely to continue during the forecast period. The ASC segment is growing at a faster rate than the hospital segment and is expected to grow at a similar rate during the forecast period due to the increasing preference among patients to undergo MI procedures such as TEVAR and EVAR in ASCs than hospitals.
Key Vendor Analysis
The aortic stent graft market is highly consolidated with major players accounting for dominant shares. Key companies have a wide geographical presence, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Although major players dominate the market, few emerging companies are gaining traction with their innovative grafts and technologies. Several leading players are focusing on implementing strategies such as product launches, innovative marketing, and promotional activities, strategic acquisitions, increase in R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence in the aortic stent graft market.
