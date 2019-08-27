Refrigerants Market To Reach USD 37.69 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Refrigerants Market Size – USD 23.83 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Refrigerants Industry Trends – Increase in demand for refrigerants from Air Conditioners segment.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for refrigerants in eco-friendly sub-segment coupled with high investment in R&D of refrigerants are fueling the market growth.

The Global Refrigerants Market is forecast to reach USD 37.69 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand from the air-conditioner, refrigerator, and other electronics appliances manufacturing industries. The eco-friendly segments are driving the market growth as the consumers and the manufacturers are being concerned with global warming and ozone layer depletion caused by the non-eco-friendly segment.

The air conditioner segment had the highest market share of 38.2% in the year 2018. Global warming is increasing the average surface temperature of Earth and the consumers from the developing economy are slowly being capable of affording an air conditioner. The temperate and desert regions in the world are mostly adopting the air conditioner and the refrigerators at a large scale.

The Asia Pacific region market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 13.53 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive market penetration coupled with its advancements in the manufacturing industries, mostly in China, India, and Japan.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1761

Further key findings from the report suggest

Refrigerators undergo the refrigeration cycles and cools down the interior of a refrigerator and keeps food kept in the fridge fresh. The refrigerators has a large market share of about 30.0% in 2018. The segment is forecasted to grow high during the forecast period due to the rise in average temperature for global warming worldwide and increase in the rate of per-capita income in the developing countries.

Electronic Devices get heated up after continuous and extended period of usage. This, in turn deteriorates the performance of the processing unit and slows down the device. The refrigerant is being used inside the electronic gadgets which undergoes a cycle of cooling. In the recent trend, the gaming and high-end smartphones are incorporating the water cooling inside the mobiles. About USD 0.72 Billion revenue is forecasted for the electronics devices segment by 2026.

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were the first used refrigerants and had been extensively used because of being non-toxic and non-flammable in the previous century. Some governments have put up a regulation against the use of CFCs. However, some manufacturers in different part of the world still uses this type for cost cutting. R11, R12, R13, R500, R502, R503 are some of the examples under the group of CFC. This segment is gradually being diminished and the market share will be about 5.8% by the year 2026.

The inorganic segment are quite easy to get and cheap compared to other organic ones. Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Water, are some of the examples of inorganics. These have zero ozone depletion potential and also negligible effects on the global warming. The segment is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period.

European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 17.6% of market possession by 2026 and CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Asahi Glass Corporation, The Chemours Company, Sinochem Group, Honeywell International Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Airgas Refrigerants Inc., Linde Group, Mexichem, SRF Limited.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/refrigerants-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global refrigerants market on the basis of the type of refrigerants, geographical impact, applications, and region:

Type of Refrigerants Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

CFCs

HCFCs

HFCs

Hydrocarbons

Inorganic Refrigerants

Mixtures

Geographical Impact Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Eco-Friendly

Non Eco-Friendly

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Air Conditioners

Refrigerators

Chillers

Heat Pumps

Electronics Devices

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1761

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data

Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sheet-moulding-compound-smc-market

Medical Tubing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-tubing-market

Alumina Trihydrate Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/alumina-trihydrate-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.