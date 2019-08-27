Monoethylene Glycol Market To Reach USD 36.98 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Monoethylene Glycol Market Size – USD 25.62 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.7%, Monoethylene Glycol Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technological developments

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global monoethylene glycol market was valued at USD 25.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.98 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic process. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants and chemical intermediates. The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. The product is a significant raw material for industrial of resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather. It can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate.

Furthermore, bio-based monoethylene glycol is expected to create abundant opportunities for the expansion of the global monoethylene glycol market. Moreover, the growing demand for non-ionic surfactant and growing textile & fiber industries are probable to generate plentiful prospects for the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market, during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyester fabrics are extensively used in apparels, home furnishings, yarns & ropes and other industrial applications including conveyer belts and insulating tapes which are likely to drive the demand for MEG over the forecast period.

The production of Polyester fibers in the past years has been increasing. This increasing trend will also be observed during the forecast period. Roughly, 0.345 Kg of MEG is used to make 1 Kg of Polyester

The growing demand for monoethylene glycol in the production of polyester fiber is the major factor influencing the market growth. Interpreting to the technology, naphtha-based segment recorded the highest share in the market of approximately 47.1%

The increasing industrial sector in countries such as China and India are the driving the market growth. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of 37.5% in the global mono-ethylene glycol market due to the rising demand for polyester fiber in the region

New Catalytic process utilizes 20% less steam and 30% less water than the traditional thermal conversion process, which reduces the carbon dioxide emission per ton of MEG produced

North America witnessed a stable growth in the market over the past few years and will continue to do so during the forecast period whereas

Key market players include LyondellBasell, The Dow Chemical Company, ME Global, SABIC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, AkzoNobel and Honam Petrochemical Corporation

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Monoethylene Glycol market on the basis of technology type, application type, end use and region:

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Naphtha-Based

Coal-And Natural Gas-Based

Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production

Technology Providers

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fiber

PET

Film

Antifreeze & Coolant

Others

End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Packaging

Automotive

Textiles

Chemicals

Paper

Leather

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

