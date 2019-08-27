United States Waste Management Market Nears $81 Billion by 2023 - Increasing Municipal Solid Waste Per Capita Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Waste Management Market (Hazardous & Non-Hazardous): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US waste management market along with a focus on hazardous & non-hazardous waste management market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Republic Services, Covanta Holding Corporation, Waste Management Inc, Waste Connection Inc, Clean Harbor and US Ecology) are also presented in detail.

The market value is forecasted to reach US$80.7 billion in 2023.

The factors such as rise in oil production, increasing municipal solid waste per capita, rising construction activity, economic growth and surge in the ageing population are expected to drive the market growth.



However, growth of the market will be hindered by a shortage of truck drivers for waste collection, changing composition of waste, barriers to entry, less trained workforce and safety, health & environmental liabilities.



There are few trends and opportunities like vertical integration, increasing commercial franchise zones, outsourcing & increased governmental funding and rising demand for environmental services that would influence the growth of the market.

The US waste management market comprises of two broad segments: hazardous waste management and non-hazardous waste management. The fastest growing segment is non-hazardous waste management, which includes the process of collection, processing, disposal of solid waste and commercial collection of recyclables.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Waste

1.2 Types of Waste

1.3 Sources of Waste

1.4 Environmental Services

1.5 Waste Management

2. The US Environmental Services Industry Analysis

2.1 The US Environmental Services Industry by Value

2.2 The US Environmental Services Industry Forecast by Value

2.3 The US Environmental Services Industry by Type

2.4 The US Environmental Services Industry Forecast by Type

3. The US Waste Management Market

3.1 The US Waste Management Market by Value

3.2 The US Waste Management Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The US Waste Management Market by Type

3.4 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market

3.4.1 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Value

3.4.2 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Volume

3.4.4 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Volume Share

3.4.5 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Segments

3.4.6 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Segments Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Services

3.4.8 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Customer Type

3.4.9 The US Non-Hazardous Waste Management Market by Ownership

3.5 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market

3.5.1 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market by Value

3.5.2 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 The US Hazardous Waste Generation Volume by Industries

3.5.4 The US Hazardous Waste Generation Volume Share by Selected Industries

3.5.5 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market Volume by Method

3.5.6 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market by Customer Type

3.5.7 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market by Ownership

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Crude Oil Production

4.1.2 Increasing Municipal Solid Waste Per Capita

4.1.3 Surge in Landfill Tipping Fees

4.1.4 Maturing Recycling and Waste-to-Energy Market in the US

4.1.5 Rising Construction Activity

4.1.6 Increased Government Healthcare Funding

4.1.7 Rising Ageing Population

4.1.8 Economic Growth

4.2 Trend & Opportunities

4.2.1 Outsourcing and Increase in Government Funding

4.2.2 Commercial Franchise Zones

4.2.3 Vertical Integration

4.2.4 Rise in Demand for Environmental Services

4.2.5 Advanced Collection Technology

4.2.6 Market Consolidations

4.3 Challenges & Issues

4.3.1 Shortage of Truck Drivers

4.3.2 Changing Waste Composition

4.3.3 Stringent Regulation

4.3.4 Safety, Health and Environmental Liabilities

4.3.5 Various Barriers to Entry

4.3.6 Less Trained Workforce

4.3.7 Expensive Process

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 US Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players (2018)

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison - Key Players (2018)

5.1.3 Internalization Rate - Key Players (2018)

5.1.4 Market Share Comparison of North American MSW Industry

5.2 The US Solid (Non-Hazardous) Waste Management Market

5.2.1 The US Waste Collection Revenue Share by Key Players

5.2.2 The US Landfill Volume Managed by Key Players

5.2.3 Facility Comparison by Top Players

5.2.4 Business Mix Revenue Comparison by Top Players

5.2.5 Regional Revenue Share Comparison by Top Players

5.3 The US Hazardous Waste Management Market

5.3.1 Commercial Hazardous Waste Landfills Expansion Comparison by Key Players

5.3.2 Commercial Hazardous Waste Incinerators Expansion Comparison by Key Players

6. Company Profiles



Clean Harbors Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Republic Services Inc.

US Ecology Inc.

Waste Connection Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

