ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. – ZBH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

According to an amended complaint in a lawsuit filed against Zimmer and several of its officers, Zimmer issued a series of material misstatements and omissions to investors regarding, among other things: (1) Zimmer’s discovery of wide-ranging “systemic issues” with the quality system at the primary Legacy Biomet manufacturing facility in Warsaw; (2) Zimmer’s failure to take prompt and necessary actions to remediate these issues fully; and (3) Zimmer’s inability to simultaneously satisfy the demand for its products while remediating these issues. The investigation concerns whether Zimmer’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Zimmer, and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.

If you currently own shares of Zimmer, please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1006.html for more information.

