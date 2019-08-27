Wawa’s Future Food Scientist Program is Seeking Nominations from Middle Schools

Opportunity offers Behind-the-Scenes Program at Wawa’s Innovation Center and Chance to Develop New Recipe for Your Neighborhood Wawa Store

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is now accepting nominations for the second annual Future Food Scientist Program, a unique, half-day field trip to the Wawa Innovation Center for 8th grade students to learn about careers in food science through interactive stations educating youth on nutrition, sensory testing, food safety and marketing. Students will have the opportunity to apply what is learned in developing recipes to pitch to Wawa culinary experts for a chance at having their recipe featured in a Wawa store!

Awarded to one winning class, the contest is open from August 26 – Sunday, September 15, and requires a teacher and/or faculty member to submit an electronic application with a compelling story as to why this program would benefit the classroom curriculum. Eligibility and application can be found here: www.wawa.com/future-food-scientist



Wawa was pleased to partner with Garnet Valley Middle School for the inaugural program this past May and is delighted to debut their students’ selected Chicken & Waffle recipe on Thursday, September 5, 4:00 p.m.– 5:30 p.m., available for a limited time at their local Wawa Store, located at 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA, with a portion of proceeds up to $1,000 benefiting Philabundance.

“Wawa is proud to continue its commitment to the community by inviting local students into our test kitchen to have a hands-on, innovative experience as they explore potential careers in food science,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “This program enables us to fulfill lives in new ways by sharing our values and commitment to quality food, while enriching the curriculum of our local schools.”



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 860 convenience retail stores (over 600 offering fuel), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2018, Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of The Best Employers for New Grads and one of The Best Employers for Women, and as the Top-Rated Workplace for Veterans by Indeed. In 2019, Wawa was designated by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity.

