C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4-5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

C-COM’s President and CEO, Dr. Leslie Klein, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and deployment of commercial grade mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP and Video services into vehicles. C-COM has developed several proprietary Mobile auto-deploying (iNetVu®) antennas that deliver broadband over satellite into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere where one can drive. The iNetVu® Mobile antennas have also been adapted to be airline checkable and easily transportable. More than 8000 C-COM antennas have been deployed in over 100 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's satellite-based products are known worldwide for their high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band Phased Array electronically steered antennas in joint cooperation with the University of Waterloo. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.’s expectation of increased orders from the oil and gas segment, the ability for the phased array electronically steered antenna to open new markets and contribute revenues, the expected demand for other products from various markets and the expectation as to the benefits and features that new products will deliver. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. New orders anticipated by C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. may not be received and current orders may be cancelled. New products and services released may not gain market acceptance or deliver the anticipated benefits to C-COM Satellite Systems Inc and its customers. Any of those events could have an effect on future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.’s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. Please refer to C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.’s latest management’s discussion and analysis available at www.SEDAR.com for a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

