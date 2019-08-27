Bethesda Real Estate Agency, The Estridge Group, Helps Homeowners Learn What Their Homes are Worth

Homeowners in and around Bethesda, MD, interested in learning more about how to value their homes turn to The Estridge Group for help.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there’s one thing that most homeowners can agree on, it’s that determining the actual value of their homes from one year to the next can be difficult. With so much information out there – including tax assessed values and more – learning the actual market value might seem impossible. The experts at The Estridge Group, an award-winning real estate agency serving the Bethesda, MD area and more, offer up helpful advice and access to a fair market analysis.

The most important number for homeowners should be their home’s fair market value, which is useful in numerous ways. It is the most accurate measure of a home’s value because it tells a homeowner how much they are likely to receive for their home if they put it up for sale. Aside from this, a home’s fair market value is also used to determine things like investment strength and even equity, so it’s something absolutely every homeowner should know.

If all you want is a rough idea, you can use a comparative valuation tool online. These tools will help you come up with an estimate of your home’s fair market value, but only if you answer the questions it asks fairly and honestly. You will need to be sure that you have made a list of any renovations, upgrades, or remodels you’ve done since you’ve owned your home, and you will also need to be sure that you’ve listed any damage or other problems that could decrease its value, too.

Finally, The Estridge Group recommends getting a copy of the property tax assessment for your home. Even though this is not the same as the fair market value, it certainly can go a long way toward helping you determine it. If you don’t want to take this step, you can determine the rate of taxation to calculate the assessment yourself. If the property tax rate where you live is 3% and you pay roughly $10,000 a year when you pay your property taxes, then divide that $10,000 by .03. This number or $333,333 is the local government’s assessed value of your home.

If you would like to find out what your home is worth via a market analysis for your property, submit a request online with The Estridge Group today. Alternatively, you can contact the team at (301)657-9700 or send an email to info@estridgegroup.com.

About the Company: The Estridge Group, part of Long and Foster Realtors, is in Bethesda, Maryland and serves the surrounding area – including the DC Metro. They have been voted one of the top 100 agents in the DC area numerous times, and the specialized professionals with expertise in finance, buying, selling, taxes, and more will help you buy the home of your dreams – or even sell your existing home – quickly. For more information please visit https://www.theestridgegroup.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.