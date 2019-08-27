Fall 2019 Grant Cycle Opens Sept. 1

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The NORCAL Group Foundation, dedicated to improving healthcare in local communities, is pleased to announce that its next grant cycle opens Sept. 1, 2019. The application deadline is Oct. 15. Applications will be accepted from 501(c)(3) designated non-profits in 41 states.

To be eligible, applicants must be NORCAL policyholders or referred by a current NORCAL Group insured, agent/broker, or employee, or a medical society with which NORCAL Group maintains an active endorsement, sponsorship, or insurance program. Additional details and eligibility requirements can be found at norcalgroupfoundation.org.

During its most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded funding to seven organizations for initiatives and programs focused on patient care, patient safety and physician wellness:

Asian Pacific Health Care Venture (Los Angeles, CA)

Coalition of 100 Black Women (Los Angeles, CA)

Illumination Foundation (Orange, CA)

Manatee County Medical Society Foundation (Bradenton, FL)

Project Angel Food (Los Angeles, CA)

Samaritan House (San Mateo, CA)

San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (San Francisco, CA)

“The work these organizations perform is extremely important to the health and well-being of patients and physicians in their communities,” said Julie Burns, president of the NORCAL Group Foundation. “We are committed to helping more organizations make a positive impact and look forward to opening the next application cycle.”

The NORCAL Group Foundation has supported 28 programs in five states since its inception, and is working continually to expand its reach.

About NORCAL Group Foundation

Established in 2017, the NORCAL Group Foundation supports improving healthcare in local communities through grant giving focused on patient care, patient safety, health education and physician wellness. The Foundation is a non-profit organization established by NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company. For more information on eligibility and giving cycles, please visit norcalgroupfoundation.org.

Attachment

Kristen Riedelbach NORCAL Group Foundation 512-879-5194 KRiedelbach@Norcal-Group.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.