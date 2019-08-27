StemGen Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement with SEC

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TEXAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), announced it has submitted a confidential registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week for possible proposed public offering.



“We have been speaking with several helpful shareholders over the past few months about a registered offering of a few of their shares,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of StemGen, Inc. “Therefore, we decided to file the required paperwork with the SEC towards a step forward in advancing our plans for StemGen and D3esports. We look forward to the SEC’s review completion to make further decisions.”

D3esports Corp., who plans to expand the virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry, was acquired by StemGen, Inc. earlier this year. The D3esports gaming platform is planning to launch a global virtual competition though the esports gaming world offering time trial competition for esports athletes to compete to win a season of actual real-life racing.

D3esports was founded in May 2018 and launched in July 2018 at Dave and Buster’s Houston flagship location. The company has created, built and made ready for a second quarter launch of an esports competition based around the Forza 7 Motorsports gaming platform. Through their D3 division, the company has extensive experience in real motorsports for over 40 years.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.



StemGen, Inc. (https://stemgencorp.com/), a Delaware corporation based in Angleton, Texas, is a virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry.

