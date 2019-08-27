CoreDial Introduces CoreNexa™ Contact Center Certification Program

/EIN News/ -- Cloud Communications Leader to Offer Certification Enabling Partner Self-Sufficiency and Success with CCaaS

BLUE BELL, PA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CoreDial, LLC , a leading provider of cloud communications solutions for businesses, has unveiled its CoreNexa™ Contact Center Certification Program. This comprehensive suite of training enables CoreDial’s partners to independently sell and deploy the company’s award-winning CoreNexa™ Contact Center platform. The certification program includes extensive training on product, and how to sell, configure and support customer solutions. Certification is optional for qualifying CoreDial partners and there is no fee to enroll.

The certification program is designed for select CoreDial partners who have demonstrated the requisite technical proficiency and resources to succeed in selling contact center solutions to a marketplace teeming with opportunity, enabling them to autonomously pursue deals, have full control of their customer experiences and earn more revenue and higher margins in the process. The program includes training that helps partners to properly unearth potential contact center sales opportunities in both traditional and non-traditional customer engagement environments. It also incorporates the technical knowledge required to autonomously and confidently deploy, configure, manage and support a full-featured customer engagement platform.

The CoreNexa Contact Center platform delivers superior customer experiences, providing modern businesses of any size with sophisticated engagement capabilities that have typically been available or accessible only to larger enterprise companies. This omni-channel CCaaS solution incorporates voice, live web chat, SMS, email, IVR, presence management, and custom CRM integration. It can easily be integrated into existing CoreDial deployments as well as third-party environments, allowing MSPs to target customers and opportunities beyond CoreDial’s existing UCaaS base.

In addition to this transformative new Certification program, CoreDial offers partners a Contact Center Deal Registration program that offers dedicated sales and marketing support to any partner who desires CoreDial’s assistance to pursue and win deals. The Deal Registration program also provides Partners with Professional Services, providing robust configuration and integration services in support of tailored customer solutions. Available to both certified and non-certified partners, the program is designed to ensure Partners can compete and win offering Contact Center solutions.

“Just as we’ve proven out a strategy and business model that enables the Channel’s success with cloud communications using our CoreNexa UCaaS platform, CoreNexa Contact Center provides a compelling platform our partners can quickly take to market, creating significant value for customers while reinforcing their role as essential IT advisors,” said Alan Rihm, chief executive officer at CoreDial. “The certification program delivers vital sales qualification and technical implementation training that empowers partners to pursue a range of opportunities, enter new markets, and differentiate their brands in a hyper-competitive environment. We’re confident this initiative will transform the CCaaS space and translate to accelerated sales, more revenue, higher margins, and even stickier customer relationships for our partners.”

The CoreNexa Contact Center Solution is integrated with the CoreNexa Account Manager module, allowing partners to manage multiple services and features from a single interface. The module, which has been an integral tool for the efficient management of the company’s ecosystem of UCaaS offerings, allows CoreDial’s partners to seamlessly sell, deliver, manage, and invoice a comprehensive CCaaS solution.

