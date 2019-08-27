Fixed Index Annuities for Retirement: Financial Advisor, Darcy Bergen’s Approach

Darcy Bergen

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In exchange for purchasing annuity contracts, the insurance company makes regular payments to the purchaser either immediately in a single lump-sum or on scheduled times during the future. Usually, deferred payments are made monthly, quarterly, annually. Darcy Bergen owner of Bergen Financial Group offers conservative retirement planning strategies and products designed to provide guaranteed income for life while protecting their client from the fluctuations of the stock market with fixed annuity options. Darcy explained, "Annuity contract holders can opt to receive payments for the rest of their lives or over a set number of years." Darcy Bergen continued , "The money paid toward an annuity grows tax-deferred1. When the money is withdrawn, the amount paid into the annuity will not be taxed, but earnings will be taxed as regular income. Darcy explained further, "There are two main types of annuities, fixed and variable. Fixed annuities offer a guaranteed rate. Variable annuities offer the possibility to allocate premiums between various subaccounts. This gives annuity owners the ability to participate in the potentially higher returns these sub-accounts have to offer. It also means that the annuity account may fluctuate in value. Fixed Index Annuities operate in the same manner as fixed annuities except that the yearly interest is based in part on a stock market index as opposed to an interest rate."Managing Partner and Financial Advisor, Darcy Bergen started Bergen Financial Group in 2003 and has been recognized as one of the top 20 advisors in sales with Midland National Life Insurance Company annuity division year after year. In 2015, after many years of successful investment and financial development for his clients, Darcy Bergen became a fiduciary (Exam 65), offering even further reliance between trustees and beneficiaries.Bergen Financial Group shows clients that there is a way to have guaranteed income for the rest of their lives with annuity-based products. Darcy Bergen's team of advisors has over 100 years of experience assisting clients. There is no longer a need to guess; they will set up a customized plan and help you implement a personalized strategy depending on your specific needs.Darcy Bergen, CRFAAZ License #: 7714485The Bergen Financial Group Headquarters20542 N. Lake Pleasant Rd. Suite 111Peoria, AZ 85382602-652-2665info@bergenfinancialgroup.combergenfinancialgroup.com1. The tax-deferred feature of the annuity is not necessary for a tax-qualified plan. Before purchasing this product, you should obtain competent tax advice as to the tax treatment of the annuity and the suitability of the purchase. Under current law, annuities grow tax-deferred. Annuities may be subject to taxation during the income or withdrawal phase. There is no additional tax benefit to investing in a variable annuity within a tax-qualified account (such as an IRA).Variable Annuities are designed for long-term investing, such as retirement investing and are subject to market risk including loss of principal.Midland National variable products distributed by Sammons Financial NetworkLLC, member FINRA. Midland National and Sammons Financial NetworkLLC are not affiliated with Bergen Financial Group.Fixed index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. Although fixed index annuities guarantee no loss of premium due to market downturns, deductions from your accumulation value for additional optional benefit riders could under certain scenarios exceed interest credited to the accumulation value, which would result in loss of premium. They may not be appropriate for all clients. Interest credits to a fixed index annuity will not mirror the actual performance of the relevant index.Insurance products issued by Midland NationalLife Insurance Company, West Des Moines, Iowa. Product and features/options may not be available in all states or appropriate for all clients. See product materials for further details, specific features/options, and limitations by product and state.32745 8/19



