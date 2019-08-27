TripleLift Names Michael Shields General Manager of Advanced Advertising

/EIN News/ -- TV ad pioneer will lead company’s commitment to reinvent television advertising through programmatic brand integrations

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleLift, the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention, has named Michael Shields General Manager of Advanced Advertising. The former Fox Networks Group executive will spearhead TripleLift’s ad product innovations for over-the-top television (OTT).

Consumers are increasingly watching TV in internet-connected environments with fewer traditional ads and shorter commercial breaks. This compels ad-supported TV networks to find creative ways to balance audience attention, show profitability and overall ad load reduction.

TripleLift’s advanced advertising solutions aim to reconcile the varied interests of content creators, programmers and brands throughout the television ecosystem by offering new formats, targeting capabilities and integrated brand experiences that deliver value for consumers and advertising clients.

The ad tech company set the standard for respectful advertising on the internet, as the first in the industry to flawlessly deliver in-feed native ads that match the look and feel of a publisher at scale. Now they are pioneering integrated, non-interruptive ad experiences for OTT that evolve the traditional 30-second spot into brand messages that are woven within the content and available to a broad base of advertisers at scale.

“We want to provide advertising experiences that compel audiences to spend more time with the content they love,” said Shields. “We’ll be working with content creators and programmers to help them deliver uninterrupted storytelling, lower traditional ad loads and provide more effective, measurable integration opportunities for brands. We hope our efforts will help meet the needs of all parties in the value chain and make advertiser-supported television more sustainable.”

In his previous role as Senior Vice President, Sales Strategy and Business Development for Fox Networks Group, Shields was part of a team that successfully experimented with audience-first ad products. He was instrumentally involved in developing in-action, integrated ads, new formats and pricing models, and lowering ad loads across the Fox portfolio. His responsibilities extended across Fox Broadcasting, FX Networks, Fox Sports and National Geographic. His previous roles include two tenures at Viacom, where he led the development of digital ad products and, earlier, developed the company’s digital advertising strategy.

At TripleLift, Shields will focus on creating a scalable, liquid marketplace for brand integrations. This includes developing the technology that allows for seamless integration of brands into television content, helping networks and streaming services build scalable businesses from brand integrations, and working with show creators to find opportunities for brand and product insertions that enhance storytelling.

“As consumer attention evolves, so must advertising,” said TripleLift Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Ari Lewine. “Michael’s experience in working with creative agencies and show creators will be instrumental in developing innovative ad solutions for TV that not only resolve industry pain points, but also enhance the content viewing experience and allow brands to build meaningful connections with audiences.”

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the technology company that invents, powers and scales ads that earn consumer attention. Having set the standard for respectful advertising, the company leverages its dynamic templating and computer vision technologies to flawlessly deliver and scale in-feed native ads, branded content experiences and programmatic OTT brand integrations that match the look and feel of the content that is being consumed. TripleLift is reshaping the digital advertising landscape with consumer-centric advertising that drives results for advertisers and unlocks new revenue streams for digital media publishers, app developers and television networks. Headquartered in New York City, TripleLift has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about TripleLift, please visit triplelift.com.



