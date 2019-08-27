The World Market for Anti-aging Services (2016-2026): Generation X is Dominating the Demographic Segment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-aging Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-aging services market was valued at US$ 22,518.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35,597.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2026.



Liposuction procedures are leading the type segment for anti-aging services market. The major factors responsible for its increasing demand are rising prevalence of obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle and craving for junk food. Technological advancement in the surgical procedures pertaining to liposuction of abdominal fat further propel the liposuction procedure market growth. Botox is gaining positive traction on account of its positive clinical trial studies pertaining to dose tolerance in patients with glabellar lines.



Generation X is dominating the demographic segment for anti-aging services market. Currently, they are being exposed to a stressful working condition which stimulates aging process via oxidative stress. Active participation in social media has led to increased brand awareness among generation X. In the near future generation, Y will be exhibiting impressive growth owing to growing consciousness for external appearance and flexibility to adapt to the latest fashion trends which promote anti-aging services market growth.



North America currently holds 33% market share and is the supreme leader in the regional segment for anti-aging services market. Increasing baby boomer population and increasing demand for attractive external appearance drive the market growth in the North America region. Presence of key players such as Procter & Gamble, Allergan, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., etc. further consolidates the market growth in North America.



The second largest regional market in Europe representing 30% market share primarily due to increased generation X population and large disposable income to purchase anti-aging products. Asia Pacific is responsible for a 20% market share on account of the rising number of generation Y population and rise in per capita income.



Pharmaceutical companies providing anti-aging services market are Allergan, Inc., Elizabeth Arden, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal SA, Cynosure SA, Age Sciences, Inc., Estee Lauder, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, and Lumenis, Ltd.



Key Market Movements

An increasing population of generation X and baby boomers experiencing the rapid aging process

Significant adoption of latest fashion trend and increasing demand for luxury anti-aging cosmetic products among population Y

Technological advancement in the latest anti-aging products such as liposuction procedure, botox, microdermabrasion etc. bolster the market growth

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Anti-aging Services Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Demographics, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Anti-aging Services Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Microdermabrasion

4.3. Liposuction

4.4. Breast Augmentation

4.5. Chemical Peel

4.6. Sclerotherapy

4.7. Botox

4.8. Dermal Fillers

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Demographics

5.1. Overview

5.2. Baby Boomers

5.3. Generation X

5.4. Generation Y



Chapter 6. Global Anti-aging Services Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Anti-aging Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Anti-aging Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Anti-aging Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Anti-aging Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Anti-aging Services Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allergan Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Age Sciences Inc.

7.3. Beiersdorf AG

7.4. Cynosure Inc.

7.5. Estee Lauder Inc.

7.6. Elizabeth Arden

7.7. L'Oreal S.A.

7.8. Lumenis Ltd.

7.9. Procter & Gamble

7.10. Solta Medical Inc.



