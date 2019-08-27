Igneous Expands Senior Leadership Team with Hire of New Chief Revenue Officer

Expert growth architect Mike O’Brien will lead Marketing, Demand Generation, and Sales functions to help Igneous escalate its lead in Unstructured Data Management

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, announced today that Mike O’Brien has joined the company’s senior leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). O’Brien will report directly to the CEO and lead all aspects of the company’s Marketing, Demand Generation, and Sales functions.



“I’m delighted to announce the addition of Mike O’Brien to Igneous’ leadership team,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO, Igneous. “His experience scaling businesses and bringing out the best in people, processes and systems will be invaluable in helping Igneous capitalize on our tremendous market momentum and drive predictable growth.”

Most recently, O’Brien was CEO of WiMetrics Corporation, a wireless security software startup he co-founded in 2003, serving as president and CEO from its founding until 2007. From 2016 to 2018, he held leadership roles at process automation company K2. In his most recent position at K2 as Senior Vice President of Global Operations, he provided strategic direction to 250 employees in global revenue field organizations producing more than $74 million in revenue.

His experience includes four years at software intelligence company Dynatrace, two years at Microsoft, and founder/CEO of startup TransLink Software, a provider of high-performance mainframe integration solutions for e-business that was purchased for $75 million in 2000 by Active Software.

He holds a B.S. from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, where he double-majored in Computer Science and Mathematics.

“Through years of building revenue for technology startups, I recognize a solution with the capability to transform the enterprise when I see it,” O’Brien said. “Igneous is at the forefront of the data industry and I want to contribute to its mission of helping organizations unleash the benefits from their unstructured data. I’m excited to build on the foundation established by its founders and leaders, and to continue to optimize performance and growth.”

Former colleagues describe O’Brien as “a gifted architect of success,” “a great find for any organization,” and “an outstanding leader in both the example that he sets and his ability to coach the best out of his team.”

Igneous customers span a number of industries experiencing unstructured data growth, including life sciences, electronic design automation, media and entertainment, and finance.

Additional Resources:

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can tap the value of their unstructured data, while reducing risk and optimizing IT resource utilization. Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time.

For more information, visit www.igneous.io. Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/igneous.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/302f8ffe-5973-454a-b710-ef8d81b20bb6

Mike O’Brien Mike O’Brien, CRO, Igneous



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.