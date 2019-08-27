Cosemi Extends Its Amazon Footprint into Europe

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing pursuit to bring fiber optic connectivity to the masses, Cosemi Technologies Inc. , today announced that its HDMI active optical cables (AOCs) are now available on Amazon Europe. Quenching an insatiable thirst for higher bandwidth, faster speeds, longer distances, and greater flexibility, Cosemi’s AOCs deliver brilliant 4K/8K content from the source – instantaneously.

Cosemi’s AOCs bring the clearest, most intense images possible to the newest 4K/60 High Dynamic Range (HDR) gaming consoles, home theaters, set-top boxes, and more. Today, Amazon.com in the U.S. and Amazon.com Europe offer the company’s HDMI cables with USB cables to be added by Q4 of 2019.

This announcement comes just less than eight months after Cosemi, in December of 2018, announced that it had begun sales on Amazon.com in the U.S. According to Adrian Collins, director of product marketing at Cosemi, “AOCs will play an increasing role as an affordable solution to extending 4K/8K and USB 3.1 signals for consumer devices. As traditional copper cable becomes shorter, there is a real demand for longer signal extensions in the global consumer market.”

As the domain experts in optical technologies that have supported some of the world’s biggest technology companies, Cosemi is ideally suited to bring optical technology once reserved for the datacom and telecom markets to consumers. Cosemi’s active optical cables are thin and highly flexible – they can be plugged in across the room if needed – and are easily portable thanks to their plug-and-play set up and light weight.

In Germany, Amazon owns about half the online retail market, according to Ecommerce News Europe. In Italy, Amazon is the No. 2 e-commerce site; in the UK, it’s the largest player with only 16% market share; and in France it’s the largest online retailer. “By extending our Amazon footprint into Europe we expect to double the number of consumers currently using our HDMI and USB AOCs,” added Collins.

Cosemi’s AOCs are available in lengths from 5 to 50 meters. The company’s HDMI cables are currently available with USB cables being made available on Amazon.com in both the U.S and Europe in early Q4 2019. Cables can be purchased from Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/cosemi . To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com .

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3fca21e-5cff-4186-81b4-dcd086791920

