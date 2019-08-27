AIIR Consulting Announces Fall Dates for Team Effectiveness Survey™ Certification

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, P.A., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIIR Consulting, a global leadership development consultancy, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated Fall certification schedule for the AIIR Team Effectiveness Survey™. This announcement comes after the overwhelming success of its initial certification workshop launch this past spring, with nearly all live and virtual sessions selling out and additional dates added.



With organizations spending 50 percent more time working in teams today than 20 years ago, AIIR has seen an increased demand for team coaching solutions. AIIR’s Team Effectiveness Survey™ was developed after working with thousands of leaders and has been used to successfully coach teams across the globe.

This proprietary team coaching solution is offered to human resource and talent development professionals at all levels, across all industries. Attendees can expect to learn how to assess a team’s strengths and weaknesses and how a team’s performance can be improved in six key dimensions. All certification sessions come with everything needed to successfully debrief a team, making it a fully-scalable solution that creates systemic change throughout the attendee’s organization.



"Increasingly, businesses are discovering the latent potential of teams as a lever for outperformance,” said Jonathan Kirschner, founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. “The Team Effectiveness Survey surfaces the information that teams need to catalyze their performance in a simple, cost effective way. In less than half a day, this certification equips HR leaders and team coaches with an extremely valuable tool to help teams operate at their very best."

Fall Team Effectiveness Survey certification workshops offered:

Wednesday, September 25th (Virtual Certification) | 11:00AM - 2:00PM ET

Thursday, October 10th (Virtual Certification) | 2:00PM - 5:00PM ET

Tuesday, October 29th (Extended live workshop in NYC) | 1:00PM - 5:00PM ET

| 1:00PM - 5:00PM ET Wednesday, November 20th (Virtual Certification) | 11:00AM - 2:00PM ET

Tuesday, December 10th (Extended live workshop in SF) | 1:00PM - 5:00PM PT

The AIIR Team Effectiveness model is a brief, 36-item assessment that measures the performance of teams across two axes: Team Culture and Team Productivity. Those areas are broken into six dimensions that measure the success of a team at a given point in time.

Priced at $1200 per person for live certification and $900 for virtual certification, the program includes 24/7 access to the assessment portal and an out-of-the-box kit. The kit provides everything needed to debrief a team and help members create a team charter to improve performance. Assessments are priced at $375 per team.

With high demand and limited seats available per workshop, all sessions are expected to sell out. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.aiirteamsurvey.com/.

ABOUT AIIR CONSULTING

AIIR Consulting is a global business psychology consulting firm dedicated to building amazing leaders through executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness. Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner pioneered The AIIR® Method, a four-phased process for creating sustained behavioral change through Assessment, Insight, Implementation, and Reinforcement. AIIR Consulting combines evidence-based techniques, proprietary tools, and innovative coaching technology to empower leaders to drive incredible business results. To learn more, visit www.aiirconsulting.com.

