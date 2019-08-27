Pulling Together: Vector Solutions to Host Second Annual Fire Truck Pull Fundraiser in San Diego

All Proceeds Raised Support Burn Institute Education & Prevention Efforts

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, announced today its Second Annual Fire Truck Pull to benefit the Burn Institute, a non-profit health agency providing fire and burn prevention education programs and burn survivor support services. Vector is excited to build upon the success of last year's inaugural Fire Truck Pull competition, which raised more than $10,000 in support of the Wildlands Firefighters Foundation for fallen firefighters.



This year’s Fire Truck Pull will take place near Vector’s San Diego office location and will feature fire trucks loaned from San Diego Fire Rescue and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Taking place on Friday, September 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the 4S Commons Town Center in San Diego, California, the event will bring together 24 teams of competitors to see who can pull a fire truck the fastest, all while raising money for the Burn Institute.



“Our partners and clients in the fire service face some of the most dangerous and unforeseen situations in the world,” said Vector Solutions CEO Jeff Gordon. “Vector is proud to serve these everyday heroes, not just as a training and learning solution, but as a community partner and support system. We are excited to team up with San Diego Fire Rescue and the California Department of Forestry to hold this great event to benefit the Burn Institute, an organization that shares Vector’s mission of educating and inspiring communities to save lives.”



“We are thrilled to be the beneficiary of this lively community event,” said Susan Day, Executive Director of the Burn Institute. “The support of our local fire service and generous corporate partners, like Vector Solutions, helps us provide vital fire prevention education and life-changing supportive services for those whom have suffered the trauma of a burn - including our fire service heroes.”



Members of the local community and first responders are invited to participate in the Fire Truck Pull by registering a team. Anyone interested in supporting the competition by registering or by making a monetary donation can visit the Vector Solutions Pulling Together website for details.



As part of their ongoing commitment to serve everyday heroes and local communities, Vector launched its Vector Cares Program in 2019, combining business and philanthropic efforts to provide education resources and strengthen and improve outcomes for organizations, schools, and neighborhoods.



WHO: Vector Solutions, San Diego Fire Rescue, California Department of Forestry



WHAT: Second Annual Vector Solutions Fire Truck Pull Benefiting the Burn Institute



WHEN: Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



WHERE: 4S Commons Town Center (in front of Ulta)

10511-10543 42 Commons Drive

San Diego, CA 92127



CONTACTS:

Vector Solutions

Kara Schafer, Corporate Communications & PR Manager

(813) 864-2664; kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

Burn Institute

Brittany Bachmann, Director of Marketing

(858) 541-2277 ext. 114; bbachmann@burninstitute.org

About Vector Solutions



Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About the Burn Institute



The Burn Institute educates and inspires our communities to reduce burn injuries and empowers those affected by burn trauma. Founded in 1972, one of the Institute’s first accomplishments was to help establish the area’s first and only regional burn center. Today, the Burn Institute continues to reach tens of thousands of children and adults each year with lifesaving fire and burn prevention education programs and burn survivor support services that help children and adults cope with the devastating psychological and physical effects of their burn injuries. For more information on the Burn Institute, visit www.burninstitute.org. You can connect with the Burn Institute on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BurnInstitute and on Twitter @Burn_Institute.

