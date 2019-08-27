Fame Productions, Inc. (FMPR) Announces Licensing Deal With Uptown Magazine

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fame Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink FMPR ) announces a licensing agreement with Uptown Ventures Group, creators of Uptown Magazine, to develop intellectual properties and consumer events.



Fresh off the success of the sold out “Uptown After Dark Event” in Martha’s Vineyard, the two parties have formalized their relationship on a go-forward basis. The licensing agreement gives Fame the rights to create branded consumer events under the “Uptown” name, as well as tap into their distribution and sponsorship network. Fame will also be developing custom publishing and content opportunities that align with luxury lifestyle. There are currently several other events being planned for 2019/2020 including; Uptown Annual Oscars Event, Uptown Truck & Soul Festival, and Uptown Fine Arts Show.

“This deal immediately establishes Fame as a player in the lucrative event and festival space. Uptown has a respected brand and following that we can tap into and grow,” says Brett Wright, CEO of Fame.

Len Burnett, Co-CEO of Uptown, states, “We are very excited about the opportunities to grow our brand and work with Fame to create intellectual property and deliver great experiences to our consumers.”

The three-year agreement goes into effect immediately and will be managed by Fame’s in-house business development and event staff.

For more information on events go to https://www.fameproinc.com/events

About Uptown Magazine:

Uptown Magazine celebrates the luxury lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers nationwide via print, event and digital content platforms, including web, video, social, national print magazine, e-newsletter, and events.

For additional information go to https://lifestylemaven.io/uptownmagazine/

About Fame Productions, Inc. (FMPR):

Fame is a publicly traded company that acquires, develops and operates underserved and underdeveloped urban media assets and brands that serve the new majority markets. Our goal is to be the world’s leading urban media company focused on ownership and operation of multi-media brands, intellectual property and content development.

For additional information go to www.fameproinc.com

