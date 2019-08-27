KALY – Kali-Extracts Announces Analyst Report Covering Recent Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Developments For Release After Market Today

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aug 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced the company will publish a scheduled analyst report covering the company’s recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates after market today. The analyst report update initiative was triggered by KALY’s recent CEO update on the company’s cannabis extract biopharmaceutical business pursuing $170 billion in pharmaceutical treatments where the CEO announced new patent and trademark applications on KALY’s CBD Formulation for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The report will include coverage on the impact of the company’s recently announced CBD extraction contracts with hemp farming operations worth $15 million, and the company’s recently posted 2019 YTD financials reporting 250% revenue growth. The analyst report will also address KALY’s ongoing business partnership with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and the sales of KALY’s Hemp4mula CBD candy line through North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc’s (USOTC: USMJ) ecommerce site www.usmj.com.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



