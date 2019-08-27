100% Grass-fed Organic Milk Available in Single Serve, Eco-Friendly Packaging

Maple Hill partners with SIG on Innovative Carton to Make 100% Grass-fed Organic Milk Available On-the-Go

/EIN News/ -- KINDERHOOK, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, 100% grass-fed organic milk is now available in shelf-stable, single serve cartons. Maple Hill and SIG worked together to create innovation in a category that has been quiet far too long. Maple Hill’s 100% grass-fed organic whole milk and chocolate milk made with Fair Trade Cocoa are now available in eight-ounce combismile cartons from SIG.



Celebrating 10 years as America’s original 100% grass-fed organic dairy, Maple Hill raises happy, healthy cows in stress-free environments on small family farms. The brand continues to develop new & exciting products, providing consumers additional ways to enjoy the healthiest, highest quality dairy on the market. The new eight-ounce cartons of Maple Hill milk provide a convenient, on-the-go option, in a shelf-stable package that does not need to be refrigerated until after it is opened.

Staying true to Maple Hill’s values, the combismile carton developed by SIG has minimal impact on the environment. Made from renewable materials, the cartons are composed mostly of raw cardboard from pulp trees and are certified by the Forest Stewardship CouncilTM (FSCTM), which confirms the processed wood fibers used to produce the raw paper board come from responsibly managed, FSC-certified and other controlled sources. Instead of a straw, it features a re-closable cap with a single-action, leak-proof and tamper evident spout. After use, the packages are 100% recyclable.

“There has not been an innovation in shelf-stable milk for years. For the first time ever, consumers will be able to get 100% grass-fed whole milk and chocolate milk on the shelf and in eco-friendly packaging,” said Carl Gerlach, President and CEO of Maple Hill. “SIG has been an integral partner in bringing this product to the market in the right way.”

Like all Maple Hill products, the milk in the single serve packages comes from cows that eat only grass never corn or grain, are raised on pasture at small family farms that are Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO). The products are also gluten free, kosher, USDA Organic and non-GMO, with zero antibiotics, artificial flavors or additives ever.

One of the most prominent places consumers can find the new single serve milk packages is at the home of America’s favorite baseball team. Maple Hill is now proudly served at Yankee Stadium. The cartons of Maple Hill 100% grass-fed organic whole milk and chocolate milk made with Fair Trade Cocoa are also available across the country at Publix, Amazon Fresh, Fairway Markets and Morton Williams.

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

816-468-6802

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Maple Hill

Maple Hill is America’s original 100% grass-fed organic dairy, producing milk, kefir and yogurt, made with milk procured from 150 small family farms in Upstate New York. Cows on Maple Hill farms graze on pasture, eat only grass and are never fed grain. Maple Hill was the first national dairy to be third-party certified as 100% grass-fed organic. Maple Hill is everything consumers love about dairy and more - making grass-fed products that are better for you, better for the cows and better for the land.

You can find their 100% grass-fed organic products nationwide in more than 8,000 retailers including Whole Foods Markets, Amazon Fresh, Natural Grocers, Target, Walmart, Jewel, Sprouts, Stop and Shop, ShopRite, Shaws, Meijer, Central Market, King Soopers, PCC Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, Hannaford and Earth Fare, as well as many specialty and independent retailers. For more information, visit maplehill.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram @maplehillcreamery .

About SIG

SIG (FSCTM trademark license code: FSCTM C020428) is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers.

Founded 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2018, SIG produced more than 35 billion carton packs and generated €1.7 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.sig.biz .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e50fd5cf-6dd1-47af-b026-68c9e9ea8cd3

Maple Hill 100% Grass-Fed Organic Milk Now Available in Single Serve Milk Boxes For the first time ever, 100% grass-fed organic milk is available in shelf-stable, single serve milk boxes. The innovative packaging is fully recyclable and features a resealable cap instead of a straw.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.