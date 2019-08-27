Centro’s AdTech Unfiltered Podcast Examines Digital Media and Advertising

Recent Episode Features Publicis Groupe Chief Growth Officer Rishad Tobaccowala

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, released the latest episode of its monthly podcast, AdTech Unfiltered. The podcast dissects and discusses key concepts and ideas in ad tech, digital media and advertising. A recent episode features Publicis Groupe’s chief growth officer, Rishad Tobaccowala, a pioneer in digital marketing for over 35 years. Rishad shares execution strategies for advertisers to stay fresh for their customers and peers.

Hosted by Centro’s senior director of media innovations and technology, Noor Naseer , the podcast features industry experts providing insight into the topics, tactics and technologies that are shaping the future of a digital-first industry. Past episodes have reviewed media automation, influencer marketing, ad budget allocation and personalization of ad experiences. Future episodes will explore data, OTT, television and mobile location.

“Media professionals have to navigate a digital media world littered with buzzwords and acronyms. They need to make sense of industry concepts that they will come across as they progress in their careers,” said Noor Naseer. “Centro’s podcast provides an easy avenue to get educated on vital aspects of the advertising technology landscape.”

AdTech Unfiltered is part of Centro Institute , which operates diverse educational programs covering important topics in digital media, including programmatic buying, connected TV, AI/machine learning, audience data, audio, brand safety, technology, and more. The educational programs and content ranges from fundamental knowledge to advanced and expert best practices. The educational programs and events -- which include workshops, webinars, guides and more -- are designed to empower all who work in advertising, with some custom events, created exclusively for Centro clients. AdTech Unfiltered is available on most podcast apps and popular channels including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and more. Learn more here: www.centro.net/podcast .

Centro operates Basis, the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, and is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. To learn more about Basis, visit here: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

