T5 Data Centers Ramps for Exponential Growth to Support Expanding Facilities Management and Construction Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T5 Data Centers, the industry leader in building and supporting secure and customizable hyperscale computing environments, is experiencing unprecedented growth this year and will continue to scale operations to take on new contracts and new consulting assignments. Most of the company’s growth is in the company’s critical facility management and construction service divisions – T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) and T5 Construction Services (T5CS). The company currently plans to expand its staff from approximately 150 to more than 400 employees by year end.



Building on its reputation for reliability and excellence supporting T5 Data Center facilities, T5FM has been expanding its facilities management capabilities to support other hyperscale and enterprise data center clients across the U.S. and Europe. T5FM was originally formed in 2014 to provide turnkey services for T5 tenants, and now provides 3rd party mission-critical data center management and operations services, including remote hands, property and asset management, consulting, and training. T5FM is a recipient of the Uptime Institute’s Continuous Uptime Award for uninterrupted service for T5’s data centers.

Similarly, T5CS was formed to oversee downstream construction in new T5 facilities and now offers construction consulting and services to mission critical data facilities across the U.S. T5CS offers a variety of services including turnkey data hall construction, facility upgrades, equipment procurement, project management and consulting, and green energy projects. Most recently, T5CS has been developing more green energy projects for data center clients, including design and installation of solar arrays systems.

“After building data centers for more than a decade, we are seeing changes in the market, and so we are adapting our operation and scaling to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5 Data Centers. “We know how to build and operate our own data centers, and we are taking what we have learned about hyperscale and enterprise computing and outsourcing our expertise to help other organizations achieve the same degree of reliability and performance.”

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America and Europe using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

