NexOptic DoubleTake™ Production Commences with Significant Design Enhancements

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FRANKFURT: E3O1) announced today that final design upgrades have been made to DoubleTake™, its multi-award-winning binoculars, and production of key components is now underway.



Staying true to NexOptic’s goal of creating the world’s most innovative imaging products, DoubleTake’s upgrades include a significant enhancement to its primary lens, which will now be built without any plastic lens components and will contain extra-low dispersion optical glass.

“DoubleTake’s upgraded lens ensures that we will better meet the stringent requirements of today’s outdoor adventurers, live sports fans, and discerning photographers,” said Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic. “Our new precision, high-magnification lens enables brilliant, bright images, high contrast color reproduction, and high detail resolution without increasing size or affecting magnification capabilities.”

Other enhancements to DoubleTake include:

The rugged, water resistant housing has been redesigned to accommodate a new, changeable/rechargeable custom NexOptic battery without increasing its dimensions.





NexOptic batteries can be recharged while the device is stationary, in use, or in a NexOptic charging station.





A lens hood has been created to ensure screen shade under bright light.





The viewing screen is approximately 20% brighter; the new screen design is complete and tooling for it has commenced.





Grip ergonomics have been improved.

A line of product-enhancing accessories will also be made available to consumers when DoubleTake launches later this year. This includes travel accessories, custom battery chargers, and more. These product upgrades and accessories are a result of NexOptic’s ongoing proactive outreach to, and feedback from, consumers.

Manufacturing of the first optical prototypes is underway, after which an initial production run will commence to confirm that NexOptic’s quality standards are being met, and scaled production increases will follow.

To expedite the final stages of DoubleTake’s development, NexOptic collaborated with a US-based project management firm. Its mandate is to oversee all production stages, and, to date, has validated the industrial design, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, optical engineering, PCB layout, software, firmware, apps, tooling, and packaging.

The firm has extensive experience in manufacturing and photo-electronics as well as strategic insight into various sales and marketing options. In the forthcoming delivery phase, the firm can also cover the completion of all required documents and certifications in addition to final quality control (QC) inspections and acceptance quality level (AQL) standards that are applied to final QC including a full range of functional, environmental, drop testing, and more including: packaging, UPC scan, export documentation, air/ocean forwarding, foreign trade zone and other logistics support to help move finished product to global destinations.

The following features continue to be key components of DoubleTake:

Shock and water resistant





Full remote control and viewfinder from iOS and Android smartphones





Route and image location mapping with GPS waypoints





Date, time, weather, moon phase, wind condition records





Image notes

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. The Company is preparing to launch DoubleTake, its multi-award winning, reimagined binoculars designed to disrupt the growing outdoor recreation market. DoubleTake utilizes NexOptic’s high magnification lenses for a state-of-the-art digital experience. NexOptic is also working to commercialize its ground-breaking artificial intelligence (“AI”) for imaging as well as exploring opportunities for its innovative mobile lens designs. Utilizing Blade Optics™, the Company’s developing suite of optical technologies that now includes AI, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications to improve diffraction-limits and resolution. NexOptic’s AI drastically reduces image noise and motion blur common in poor lighting environments. Besides enhancing image quality, NexOptic’s AI can be used to improve long-range image stabilization and image capture in otherwise difficult lighting conditions.

Blade Optics refers to NexOptic’s lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all the Company’s intellectual property and know-how. More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.



Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202 look@nexoptic.com

TSX-V: NXO OTCQB: NXOPF Frankfurt: E3O1



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to expectations concerning the development of its sports-optic device and technology, and expected results, specifications, capabilities, and applications thereof. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including, among others: risks commonly associated with the development of new technologies, including that the Company’s technology, product designs and prototype are at an early stage and additional work will be required to confirm potential applications and feasibility of its technologies or bring product designs to market; the Company may not be able to complete product development as currently expected; potential applications of the Company’s technology are based on limited studies and may not be representative of the broader market; the risk that prototypes and designs may not achieve expected results; the Company may not be able to commercialize its technology; the Company may not be able to source components for its products on a cost-effective basis; the Company may not have access to necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all; pending or future patent applications may not be approved as contemplated or at all; and other risks inherent with technology and product development and the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is not under any obligation and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







