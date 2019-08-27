Windels Marx Continues New Jersey Expansion with Partner

Isabel D. Chou Enhances Affordable Housing, Redevelopment and Nonprofit Law Practice Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windels Marx is pleased to announce the arrival of Partner Isabel D. Chou, resident in the New Brunswick, NJ office. Isabel’s practice focuses on affordable housing, redevelopment, municipal and nonprofit law. She is experienced with the complex structuring and financing of affordable housing and redevelopment projects using federal, state and local government subsidy and incentive programs. Isabel has worked with a range of public housing authorities, municipalities and private developers in the transformation of outdated publicly- and privately-run multifamily housing projects.



Robert J. Luddy, Managing Partner, who has led the firm’s expansion in recent years with lawyers focused in intellectual property, real estate, finance, corporate, bankruptcy, trusts and estates, and probate litigation, said of Isabel’s arrival, “We are committed to deepening our existing strengths and diversifying our practice mix in areas suited to our clients’ needs. We welcome Isabel and particularly her affordable housing, redevelopment and nonprofit experience.”

Prior to becoming a lawyer, Isabel spent ten years in nonprofit program management and organizational development, primarily focused on children’s health and education advocacy. She continues to serve as an active committee volunteer for various nonprofit organizations around the country, including the Waterfront Project, a free legal clinic in Hudson County, New Jersey, and the Ricci Institute for Chinese-Western Cultural History at the University of San Francisco in California.

Isabel received her J.D. from Rutgers University in Newark, where she was also an editor of the Rutgers Law Review; her M.P.A. from the University of San Francisco; and her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. She was a law clerk to the Honorable Carmen Messano in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Courts.

Isabel is licensed to practice in New Jersey and New York. Windels Marx now has 143 lawyers firmwide, of which 75 lawyers are licensed to practice in New Jersey and 131 in New York.

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Heather Pearson

Matter Communications

O: (978) 518-4828

windelsmarx@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.