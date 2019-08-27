Auth0 Powers Authentication for Kiva’s Global Crowdfunding Platform for Social Good

Technology enhances security for lenders and financial partners using the Kiva.org platform

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced that it is powering the authentication for Kiva , the international nonprofit dedicated to expanding financial access to help underserved communities thrive. Auth0’s platform will provide secure web authentication for Kiva’s growing global community of nearly two million lenders across more than 190 countries.



Kiva is the world’s first and largest crowdfunding platform for social good, and has crowdfunded more than $1.3 billion in microloans to more than three million entrepreneurs worldwide since its founding in 2005. Kiva believes that lending is one of the most powerful and sustainable ways to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

In response to its rapid growth, Kiva decided to transform its authentication platform to better serve its global audience of lenders who process a high number of transactions on a daily basis. Auth0 was selected after a careful review of many factors, including the robustness of the platform, ability to support compliance regulations, and added security features such as multifactor authentication and anomaly detection.

“People all around the world are looking to secure loans to help better themselves – and the individuals and organizations that are looking to provide these loans need a secure way to do so,” said Van Mittal-Henkle, principal software engineer at Kiva. “It is essential that the authentication platform we have in place to help facilitate these loans is secure, flexible, and able to take on our continually expanding base of lenders and lending partners. We are pleased to have found that comprehensive solution in Auth0.”

“Kiva is a perfect example of how technology can have a very substantial impact on the overall outcome of social good,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder at Auth0. “We are so thrilled to be working with an organization whose sole mission is to better people’s lives, and are fully prepared to authenticate growing numbers of users as Kiva further broadens its lending network.”

Learn more about Kiva's implementation on Auth0.com.

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its global customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

