CONSTELLIS EARNS 2020 MILITARY FRIENDLY® EMPLOYER DESIGNATION

/EIN News/ --

Reston, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that it has earned the 2020 Military Friendly® Employer. View Constellis’s Military Friendly® ratings here.

Constellis earned the Military Friendly® Employer designation after being evaluated on both public data sources and responses from the Military Friendly® survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council. Constellis’s final ratings were determined by a combination of their survey score and an assessment of the ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“We’re proud to be selected for the Military Friendly® Employer Designation,” says Jean Weightman, Senior Director of Recruiting. “Veterans make important contributions to Constellis through shared values and a passion for safeguarding people and infrastructure.” Visit www.constellis.com/careers for opportunities.

About Constellis

Constellis protects critical priorities safely and efficiently around the world. Operating in 30 countries and based in the Washington D.C. area, our 22,000 Constellis employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world and upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality and integrity. As a leading global provider of risk management, security, humanitarian, training and operational support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, Constellis’ forward thinking solutions include a range of synergistic services, including background investigations, social intelligence tools, advanced training, logistics and life support, UAV and K9 services, and crisis response mitigation. At Constellis, our number one priority is to secure success for our customers. Learn more at www.constellis.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating organizations. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers.

Suzanne Piner, Director, Marketing and Communications Constellis 7036735750 mediarelations@constellis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.