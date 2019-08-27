Coverage Initiated for HTC Extraction Systems via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – HTC Extraction Systems (TSXV: HTC), a developer of proprietary commercial extraction and purification systems of ethanol and ethanol-based solvents for use in hemp biomass, gas and liquid extraction, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids from hemp biomass, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



HTC has developed and optimized proprietary technologies designed for biomass extraction, distillation and purification of ethanol and ethanol-based solvents used for hemp biomass and cannabidiol (“CBD”) and other cannabinoids. The company’s extraction and purification systems are engineered to large-scale to reduce capital and operating costs while delivering superior performance measured by reduced energy usage, lowered emissions and improved quality of the product produced.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with HTC, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“HTC’s proprietary technologies are designed to create cost savings while meeting environmental responsibilities,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “As the company focuses on expanding its market reach, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About HTC

For more information, visit the company’s website: http://www.htcextraction.com/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

