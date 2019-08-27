Allied Universal® Expands Technology Services Division; Acquires Michigan-Based Midstate Security

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif. and WYOMING, Mich., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal ®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, today announced the acquisition of Midstate Security – a fully integrated electronic security and monitoring systems company based in Wyoming, Mich. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“The addition of Midstate is the first of many steps we are taking to build-out our technology services business following our platform acquisition of Securadyne Systems earlier this year,” said Steve Jones, CEO of Allied Universal. “This acquisition is an important part of our broader strategy to leverage technology across our entire business footprint.”

Midstate Security, with revenues exceeding $20 million and 89 employees, is known for providing innovative security solutions and world-class customer service throughout Michigan and the Midwest. Founded in 1980, the company designs, installs, services and maintains security systems for a wide variety of customers. It also provides an array of remote services from its UL listed central station in Wyoming, Mich.

“Allied Universal aligns perfectly with Midstate’s mission and overall customer service philosophy,” said David Nemmers, CEO of Midstate Security. “I am extremely proud of our employees and what we have built, and I am excited about the future growth potential offered by Allied Universal for them and our customers.”

Midstate Security will expand the company’s Allied Universal® Technology Services division, which provides electronic access control, video surveillance, fire/life safety, alarm monitoring, emergency communications, hosted /managed services and a variety of Global Security Operating Center (GSOC-as-a-Service) offerings.

“Midstate’s ability to expand our geographic reach into the Midwest, as well as their enterprise-class delivery capabilities are both strategically important additions to our business,” said Carey Boethel, president of Dallas-based Allied Universal® Technology Services. “We are excited to be partnering with such a great team as we continue to grow and expand across the US.”

Midstate Security was represented by Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital Corp. and the law firm Rhoades McKee PC in the transaction.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with over 215,000 employees and revenues over $7.3 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com .

About Midstate Security

Headquartered in Wyoming, Mich., Midstate Security is a fully integrated electronic security and monitoring systems company. Founded in 1980, the company provides industry-leading security services and cost-effective solutions to clients throughout the region. Additional information is available at www.midstatesecurity.com .

Media Contacts:

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations

Phone: 212-532-2208 Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

Vanessa Showalter, Allied Universal/PR Manager

Phone: 714-619-9744 Email: Vanessa.Showalter@aus.com



