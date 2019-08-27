WaveTech GmbH to Present at the 18th Asian Battery Conference and Exhibition September 6

/EIN News/ -- Rheinbach, Germany, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveTech GmbH (the "Company" or "WaveTech") a global next-generation technology platform will present at the 18th Asian Battery Conference and Exhibition on September 6 at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

Dr. Boris Monahov, Chief Scientific Officer for WaveTech will present and discuss WaveTech’s Crystal Control Technology (CCT®), for extending the life of stationary batteries.

https://asianbatteryconference.com/presentations/crystal-control-technology-cct-for-extending-life-of-stationary-batteries/

The patented Crystal Control Technology (CCT®) by WaveTech GmbH, that doubles battery cycle life, is based on the effect of fast electrode potential changes on the rate of electro-crystallization in ionic solutions. Pulse-shaped potential changes with specific amplitude, duration and front slope applied to the electrode, alter the ionic distribution in the electric double-layer on the electrode surface. Ions accelerated by the potential pulses increase the local oversaturation, which creates conditions for faster nucleation and more homogeneous crystal growth depending on electrode overpotential. Potential pulse modulation in WaveTech’s system is provided by a small device of limited power and very low energy (BEAT®), attached to the battery terminals. Battery monitoring offers in addition smart control of battery performance in WaveTech’s systems.

WaveTech has recently announced a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions (OTC: SGSI); a U.S based leading single source provider of next generation communications network infrastructure solutions. The merger with Spectrum is intended to help WaveTech’s battery extension product sales within the global telecommunications sector.

About WaveTech GmbH

WaveTech GmbH is a global next-generation technology platform that is creating the most efficient and reliable energy infrastructure. WaveTech’s platform of products makes energy supply more cost-efficient, reliable and eco-friendly. WaveTech’s patented approach, Crystal Control Technology (CCT®), dramatically reduces the need for backup energy capital expenditure and associated operating costs for the environmental control and maintenance needed to protect and operate these critical energy assets. Additional information regarding WaveTech may be found on WaveTech’s website at http://www.wavetech.de/

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions, ADEX Corp and TNS. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

investor-relations@wavetech.de



