Corning® Astra™ Glass Wins Touch Taiwan’s 2019 Gold Panel Award

/EIN News/ -- CORNING, N.Y., and TAIPEI, TAIWAN , Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced Corning® Astra™ Glass received the Gold Panel Display Component Technology Award at Touch Taiwan. Corning will showcase Astra Glass, along with its other industry-leading advanced glass solutions, at Touch Taiwan 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 28-30 in booth #K804.



“It’s a great honor to be recognized with the Display Component Technology Award,” said Han Yim, business director, High Performance Displays, Corning Display Technologies. “This award validates Corning’s ability to design and manufacture a glass that fulfills customer requirements for high-performance notebooks, tablets, and 8K TVs.”

The Gold Panel Award – presented by Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau, and Ministry of Economic Affairs, along with the Taiwan Display Union Association – recognizes a company that is actively engaged in the development and production of display materials or equipment in Taiwan. Award candidates are evaluated based on three main categories: marketability, innovation, and technology.

Designed for its ability to enable the higher pixel density of high-performance displays that panel makers require to meet consumer demand for brighter, faster, and more lifelike images, Astra Glass was the only glass solution to win the 2019 Display Component Technology Award.

Also during Touch Taiwan, Han Yim will present at the Global Market and Technology Keynote on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

“Touch Taiwan is one of the industry’s largest tradeshows of the year in Taiwan,” said Daniel Tseng, president, Corning Display Technologies Taiwan. “Corning’s participation is an opportunity for us to showcase our latest product offerings and demonstrate to customers we are innovating to meet the demands of the industry.”

In addition to Astra Glass, the Corning booth will feature:

Corning ® EAGLE XG ® Slim Glass : enables panel manufacturers to innovate for thinner, lighter, and more environmentally-conscious display panels. Ideally suited for a-Si LCD applications, EAGLE XG® Slim glass is the industry-leading substrate for evolving displays.

: enables panel manufacturers to innovate for thinner, lighter, and more environmentally-conscious display panels. Ideally suited for a-Si LCD applications, EAGLE XG® Slim glass is the industry-leading substrate for evolving displays. Corning Lotus ™ NXT Glass: enhances the design and manufacture of high-performance displays and is optimized for the expanding LTPS-LCD and LTPS-OLED industries. Featuring superior key attributes for flexible OLED panel manufacturing, Lotus NXT Glass leads the industry, having enabled more than 375 million flexible OLED phones since 2015.

enhances the design and manufacture of high-performance displays and is optimized for the expanding LTPS-LCD and LTPS-OLED industries. Featuring superior key attributes for flexible OLED panel manufacturing, Lotus NXT Glass leads the industry, having enabled more than 375 million flexible OLED phones since 2015. Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass : is the cover glass of choice for more than 45 major OEMs and is featured on more than 6 billion devices – delivering superior damage resistance, optical clarity, and touch sensitivity.

Gorilla Glass is the cover glass of choice for more than 45 major OEMs and is featured on more than 6 billion devices – delivering superior damage resistance, optical clarity, and touch sensitivity. Corning Iris ® Glass : a light-guide plate for edge-lit LCD displays. Due to its intrinsic rigidity and dimensional stability, it outperforms the incumbent technology – plastic – and allows manufacturers to reduce set thickness, increase set brightness, and design sets with slimmer bezels.

: a light-guide plate for edge-lit LCD displays. Due to its intrinsic rigidity and dimensional stability, it outperforms the incumbent technology – plastic – and allows manufacturers to reduce set thickness, increase set brightness, and design sets with slimmer bezels. Precision Glass Solutions : A one-stop shop within Corning for customizable glass wafers and panels, plus deep technical support throughout Corning’s customers’ product development cycle, and value-add processing technologies. Precision Glass Solutions supports customers pursuing emerging applications in the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries. Through this business, Corning has delivered more than 7 million wafers and enabled more than 300,000 devices to date.

: A one-stop shop within Corning for customizable glass wafers and panels, plus deep technical support throughout Corning’s customers’ product development cycle, and value-add processing technologies. Precision Glass Solutions supports customers pursuing emerging applications in the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries. Through this business, Corning has delivered more than 7 million wafers and enabled more than 300,000 devices to date. Corning Laser Technologies (CLT) : A business unit within Corning that’s on the forefront of laser innovation. CLT offers proprietary laser systems that cut glass with low surface roughness, increased as-cut bend strength, and faster throughput. These machines can be fully automated, run in a 24/7 manufacturing environment, and support a wide range of emerging applications including cover glass and augmented reality wearables.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning ( www.corning.com ) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries.

Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technology, automotive, and life sciences vessels. Corning's industry-leading products include damage-resistant cover glass for mobile devices; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for state-of-the-art communications networks; trusted products to accelerate drug discovery and delivery; and clean-air technologies for cars and trucks.

