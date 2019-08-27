Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a cutting-edge creator, developer and operator of popular augmented reality (“AR”) interactive smart toys and educational games in China, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



Blue Hat Director and CEO Xiaodong (Sean) Chen joins NNW host Stuart Smith to discuss the Company’s business model and the markets in which BHAT operates. Chen, through a translator, first provides a detailed explanation of Blue Hat’s core business goals and its focus on the research and development of its AR technology for application in unique interactive mobile games and toys. As of March 31, 2019, Blue Hat’s advanced AR technology in interactive entertainment is protected by 178 authorized patents with 44 patents in various stages of the application process.

Founded in 2010, Blue Hat’s proprietary technology, product research and development, marketing channels and brand operation are the cornerstones of the business. In the future, Blue Hat will continue to focus on AR interaction to upgrade the technology in order to engage more clients. Chen said he sees no slowing of China’s toys and mobile games industry, which is continuing to grow as China’s “second child” policy adds to the country’s population. Parents are proving they are more willing to spend money on interactive and technologically advanced toys and games.

The toy market in China was valued at $12 billion in 2017 and is projected to surpass $22 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 11%, according to a ResearchAndMarkets report. Chen stated the niche interactive entertainment market hasn’t been developed yet, which places Blue Hat in an excellent position since it has developed a great base from which to grow in the future.

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat, headquartered in Xiamen, China, is a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games and toys, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BlueHatGroup.net

