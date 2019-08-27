Cash backed SBLC Standby Letter of Credit / BG Bank Guarantee Available

Financial Service Provider BG SBLC

SOUTH KOREA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonderland Real Estate & Investment GmbH Financial Service Provider offering Financial Instruments such as BG Bank Guarantee / Standby Letter of Credit SBLC Issued with HSBC.We Leverage our relationships with a wide variety of financial institutions and investors to provide the most favorable financial solution.The Bank Instrument BG/SBLC serves as collateral that can be used in managing various kinds of risk, it can also be used to secure a loan for project finance and establish Line of Credit.Bank Instrument is an expression for different types of instruments used for different financial solutions and purpose.The Bank instrument is issued by Banks through Financial Service Provider.We currently have our Largest portfolio with HSBC.We offer the following Instruments:BG Bank Guarantee.SBLC Stand by Letter of Credit.﻿Let us help you reach all your financial needs.Contact us for more information.



