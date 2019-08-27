Global Blister Packaging Market Forecasts to 2027: Rising Shift Towards Smart Blister Packaging

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blister Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blister Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand from various end users and rising shift towards smart blister packaging.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand from Various End-user Industries

3.1.2 Rising Shift Towards Smart Blister Packaging

3.1.3 Recent Technological Advancements in Blister Packaging

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Blister Packaging Market, By Material

4.1 Paper & Paperboard

4.1.1 White lined chipboard (WLC)

4.1.2 Solid Bleached Sulphate (SBS)

4.1.3 Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK)

4.1.4 Other paper & paperboard Materials

4.2 Aluminum

4.3 Plastics Film

4.3.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.3.2 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

4.3.3 Polyethylene (PE)

4.3.3.1 Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

4.3.3.2 High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

4.3.4 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.3.5 Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.6 Polystyrene (PS)

4.3.7 Oriented polyamide (OPA)

4.3.6 Other Plastic Films

4.3.6.1 Bio plastics

4.4 Other Materials



5 Blister Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Face Seal

5.2 Trapped Blister

5.3 Mock

5.4 Two Piece

5.5 Blister Cards

5.6 Full Face Seal

5.7 Full Card Blister

5.8 Trifold



6 Blister Packaging Market, By Packing Machine

6.1 Roller type

6.2 Roller-Plate type

6.3 Plate type



7 Blister Packaging Market, By Type

7.1 Cold Seal Blister

7.2 Sliding Blister

7.3 High Frequency (HF) Welded Blisters

7.4 Insert Blisters And Box Interiors

7.5 Heat Seal Blister

7.5.1 Water-based

7.5.2 Solvent-based

7.6 Green Blister

7.7 Wrap-Around Blister

7.8 Standard Blisters

7.9 Other Types



8 Blister Packaging Market, By Technology

8.1 Vacuum Forming

8.2 Cold Forming

8.3 Thermoforming

8.4 Pressure Forming

8.5 Thermos-cold Complex Blistering

8.6 Clamshell

8.7 Carded

8.8 Calendar



9 Blister Packaging Market, By End User

9.1 Industrial Goods

9.1.1 Aerospace Components

9.1.2 Motor vehicle or Spare parts

9.1.3 Tools and Related goods

9.2 Healthcare

9.2.1 Medical

9.2.2 Pharmaceutical

9.2.2.1 Capsules

9.2.2.2 Powders

9.2.2.3 Tablets

9.3 Food & Beverages

9.3.1 Seafood and Dairy Products

9.3.2 Meat

9.3.3 Poultry

9.3.4 Confectionery

9.3.5 Prepared Meals

9.4 Consumer Goods

9.4.1 Consumer Electronics

9.4.2 Toys and Related goods

9.4.3 Cosmetics and Toiletries

9.4.4 Stationary

9.4.5 Electrical Components

9.5 Veterinary & Nutraceuticals



10 Blister Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 UK

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Pharma Packaging Solutions

12.2 Amcor Limited

12.3 Honeywell International Inc.

12.4 Perlen Packaging

12.5 Winpak Ltd.

12.6 Nosco Inc.

12.7 Tekni-Plex Inc.

12.8 ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 Rohrer Corporation

12.10 Uflex Ltd.

12.11 Transparent Container Inc.

12.12 FormPaks International Co. Ltd.

12.13 Blisterpak Inc.

12.14 Ecobliss Holdings B.V.

12.15 VisiPak



