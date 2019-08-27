Massive Update to Enhance and Improve Systems; MTrac Tech Corp. Launches MTrac 3.0

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation (“MTrac”) are pleased to announce that the company has launched a massive update to its blockchain powered payment platform, which includes the addition of new banking partners to provide a suite of enhancements to improve the merchant experience through added stability, reliability, and system integrity.

Many companies have attempted to solve the cash problem in Cannabis, and they most certainly have all come to realize the complexities of navigating the financial and regulatory challenges in this constantly evolving industry. The Schedule 1 classification persists as the main deterrent to financial institutions providing its services to cannabis merchants. “We continue to attract key banking partners with our compliant and seamless solution as an industry leader in this innovative financial technology space,” said Mr. Kevin Curtis, MTrac Chief Strategy Officer. “These strategic updates to the MTrac platform are being done in order to further stabilize the platform and to continue serving our clients in this next growth phase we are embarking upon. The MTrac 3.0 launch is the culmination of key partnerships, significant market share, and our team’s focus on compliance, service, and stability.”

“As these new bank networks are being injected, MTrac is also downsizing the equipment needed to process transactions on the merchant side, which will reduce hardware costs and deployment time to the merchant to enable faster adoption, onboarding, and an improved checkout process for the customer.” Said David Flores EVP, “These updates will also provide unlimited processing bandwidth and more secure transactions with EMV chip and pin debit features, which will allow for overall enhanced merchant and consumer experience.”

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

