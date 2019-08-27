Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Gives Corporate Update to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- JACKSON, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company is working to finish their June 30, 2019 annual report financials and disclosures and update the first quarter filings according to the new OTC markets guidelines. ATM is updating its financials to meet all the new guidelines and requirements. Once uploaded the company expects to be current on OTC Markets. The company thanks its shareholders for their patience in this matter and feel that everything will be resolved over the next few weeks.

The company is also working on several new venture partners, acquisitions, and in-house product development and plans to announce this exciting news with these projects after the company becomes current with OTC Markets. As part of the new projects the company launched its new website at: www.anythinigtechnologiesmediainc.com

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

