VMware Delivers Industry’s Only Complete Software-Defined Networking and Security Stack Built for the Multi-Cloud Era

VMware networking and security portfolio delivers greater automation, compliance, visibility, and scale across the data center, cloud, branch and edge

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld 2019 US – Today at VMworld 2019, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced a broad set of networking and security innovations and major milestones that further advance VMware’s vision of the Virtual Cloud Network. VMware virtual cloud networking is now deployed by 13,000 customers, 88 of the Fortune 100 and eight of the top 10 Telcos, and reaches more than 150,000 branch offices via VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud. With VMware virtual cloud networking, customers can experience on average of 59 percent reduction in capital expenditures and 55 percent reduction in operational expenditures (1) .



Today’s announcement includes the introduction of VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer; new and enhanced network and security analytics capabilities, delivered through VMware vRealize Network Insight 5.0 and NSX Intelligence; and continued advancements of VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, the industry’s only hyperscale cloud networking solution. Collectively, these solutions enable VMware to deliver the public cloud experience – a fully automated deployment of a data center workload – across any infrastructure, spanning from edge to private data centers, to public clouds. This agility can only be achieved through the automation of all network services, which requires having all switching, routing, security and load balancing services defined in software, centrally managed, and running on distributed, general purpose servers.

“VMware brings the one-click public cloud experience to the entire enterprise through an automated, software-defined network architecture,” said Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager, networking and security business unit, VMware. “VMware is a leader in next-generation software-defined networking and security, delivering consistent, pervasive connectivity and intrinsic security to apps, data and users wherever they reside. We extend this virtual infrastructure across public and private clouds, all the way to the network edge, and our advanced analytics capabilities provide the visibility and troubleshooting needed to make the Virtual Cloud Network easy to operate.”

VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer: Powerful Software-Defined Application Services

The new VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (previously Avi Networks Platform) is a distributed application delivery controller (ADC) built for the cloud, with an architecture that mirrors cloud principles. NSX Advanced Load Balancer helps organizations overcome the complexity and rigidness of legacy systems and ADC appliances with modern, software-defined application delivery services. NSX Advanced Load Balancer provides a software load balancer and intelligent web application firewall, combined with advanced analytics and monitoring to enable a fast, scalable, and intrinsically more secure application experience. The solution’s central control plane and distributed data plane deliver application services as a dynamic, multi-cloud fabric which intelligently automates decisions and provides unprecedented application analytics and on-demand elasticity. Customers can dispatch services, such as load balancing and web application firewall, to any application on any cloud, running on VMs, containers, or bare metal, using one centralized interface.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud Delivers Unique Hyperscale Architecture

Today the company announced VMware is the only company that delivers hyperscale SD-WAN through a highly automated, stateless, scale-out design that is akin to the architecture of public clouds like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. VMware achieves hyperscale SD-WAN by having thousands of gateways across every major cloud provider, and hundreds of underlay carrier networks around the world. These gateways are stateless, and horizontally scalable, meaning that new gateways launch with no disruption to the end user. For customers this means new branch offices and increased application traffic can be added dynamically and automatically without reconfiguration. Changes, if necessary, can be rolled out dynamically to gateways without disruption to the end user. Customers can have tens of thousands of edges on a single network. The cloud gateways provide the automated one-click onramp to all the major public cloud providers, and to VMware Cloud Foundation running in private data centers. With VMware’s hyperscale SD-WAN solution customers achieve rapid speed of deployment, unprecedented economics, improved application performance, better network resiliency and simplified WAN operations.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud is a leader in the fast-growing SD-WAN market, as measured by industry analysts. The solution has been chosen by thousands of customers spanning more than 150,000 branch office locations in more than 130 countries around the world. The service is available from a partner network that includes more than 500 partners globally, including system integrators, VARs, MSPs and more than 100 telecom service providers. VMware and Dell EMC are also announcing a co-branded SD-WAN service powered by VMware, which will be sold by approximately 20,000 sellers worldwide.

Pervasive, End-to-End Visibility and Analytics for the Virtual Cloud Network

NSX Intelligence is a new distributed analytics engine built natively into NSX-T. Together, VMware vRealize Network Insight and NSX Intelligence deliver comprehensive visibility, analytics and troubleshooting to improve network and security operations for the Virtual Cloud Network. NSX Intelligence provides continuous data center-wide visibility for network and application security teams, helping them deliver a more granular and dynamic security posture, simplify compliance analysis, and streamline security operations. NSX Intelligence provides deep insight at the packet level into virtualized and containerized workloads, allowing for intuitive, highly automated network and security policy generation and enforcement. NSX Intelligence helps eliminate blind spots to reduce security risk, and accelerate security incident remediation through visualization and deep insight into every flow across the entire datacenter. Customers gain holistic context for security troubleshooting and improve collaboration between infrastructure and security teams through a converged pane for security operations.

The latest release of vRealize Network Insight provides end-to-end visibility and troubleshooting for physical and virtual infrastructure stretching from the data center to the network edge with new support for VMware SD-WAN, and into AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS and now Azure. VMware vRealize Network Insight 5.0 enhances NSX operations management by extending the PCI Compliance Dashboard for NSX-T, detecting audit changes for firewall rules, and tracking Virtual Tunnel Endpoint (VTEP) latencies.

VMware NSX-T: The Benchmark for Automated, Scalable Software-Defined Networking & Security

VMware NSX-T is the industry’s only network and security platform, delivered completely in software, that offers the full range of L2-L7 services for workloads running on all types of infrastructure – virtual machines, containers, physical servers and both private and public clouds. NSX-T 2.5 further strengthens the platform’s intrinsic security capabilities and delivers expanded scalability, cloud-native support, and operational simplicity. New enhancements include a Native Cloud Enforcement mode that allows customers to increase security of public cloud workloads using native cloud security controls; FIPS 140-2 compliance; the ability to apply Layer 7 application ID-based or context-aware rules to the NSX edge (gateway) firewall for north-south traffic; support for Layer 7 application ID-based distributed firewalling in KVM environments; VPN Enhancements for multi-tenancy; and packet mirroring for east-west traffic monitoring via Service Insertion.

Customer and Industry Commentary

IDC is a premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events. Brad Casemore, research VP for datacenter networking at IDC said, “As they pursue digital transformation and business agility, organizations worldwide are increasingly embracing hybrid-IT infrastructure capable of delivering both cloud benefits and a cloud-like experience across a distributed multicloud application environment. This necessarily extends to network infrastructure, which is becoming increasingly software-defined throughout the stack, from Layer 2 to Layer 7. Through both its organic R&D with NSX and AppDefense, and through inorganic expansion with acquisitions such as Avi Networks, VMware seeks to meet the burgeoning enterprise need for full-stack SDN that can support networking and security use cases across private clouds, multiple hypervisors, bare-metal servers, containers, and popular public-cloud environments.”

Ceridian is a leading provider of Human Capital Management software, transforming the employee experience through a combined payroll, HR, benefits, workforce management, and talent management solution. Warren Perlman, CIO at Ceridian said, “We’re continually investing in security solutions that will keep us a few steps ahead and use our security leadership as a selling point to win new business. The combination of VMware NSX and AppDefense gives us a powerful internal firewall that can prevent lateral movement of threats across our data center, block processes from running on the fly to lock down and protect our applications, and deliver greater insight into what’s happening in our environment.”

IHS Markit is a business information provider headquartered in London, serving more than 50,000 business and government customers worldwide. Andrew Hrycaj, principal network engineer at IHS Markit said, “IHS Markit is using VMware NSX-T Data Center to help secure our workloads at a granular level with micro-segmentation, and to fundamentally re-think network design. Our IT team can manage a common security policy across different platforms, from containers, to the public cloud environment with AWS and Azure, to on-prem, simplifying operations and helping with regulatory compliance, while fostering a pervasive security strategy.”

Farm Credit Financial Partners Inc. is the premier provider of technology products and services to the Farm Credit System. Laurence McBride, Network Manager, Farm Credit Financial Partners said, “We help our Agricultural Credit Association partners with end to end business solutions using marketing leading cloud based technology. After a thorough evaluation of SD-WAN vendors, we picked VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud because of application performance enabled by dynamic multipath optimization, and their unique cloud gateways architecture enabling ease of service insertion and scaling from traditional WAN to SD-WAN at over 150 sites very quickly.”

