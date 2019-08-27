Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Casa Systems, Greenlane Holdings, Surface Oncology, and Sunnova Energy on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA), Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), and Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) on behalf of investors. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s December 2017 initial public offering (“IPO).

On August 14, 2018, Casa Systems announced disappointing financial results and cut its revenue guidance for the year by $50 million. On this news, Casa Systems stock declined from $15.60 to $12.08, a drop of almost 23%. Since then, Casa Systems has continued to have disappointing financial results and the stock trades at just $6.59, a decline of 49% from its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Casa Systems go to: https://bespc.com/CASA

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On April 23, 2019, Greenlane held its IPO, offering shares at $17.00. Since its IPO, Greenlane's stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $7.84, or less than 50% of its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Greenlane, go to https://bespc.com/GNLN.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s April 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). On April 19, 2018 Surface Oncology held its IPO, offering shares at $15.00. Since its IPO, Surface Oncology stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $2.22, or less than 15% of its IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Surface Oncology, go to https://bespc.com/surf

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)

Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company’s July 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”). In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On August 19, 2019, Sunnova reported a net loss of $85.3 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, due to net losses on interest rate swaps.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85 per share, nearly 8%, to close at $10.36 per share on August 20, 2019. Since the IPO, Sunnova’s stock has traded as low as $10.36 per share, or nearly 14% below its $12 IPO price.

For more information on our investigation into Sunnova, go to: https://bespc.com/nova

