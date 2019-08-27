Toronto Wolfpack Gear Up for 'Forces & Families Day'

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Wolfpack’s game against Barrow Raiders this Saturday, August 31st (1:00 pm) is set to become a historic celebration of our serving men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). This represents the first time in Canada where a professional sports team has held a Military acknowledgement day while including the families of those active members in the celebration. The inaugural ‘Forces & Families Day’ at Lamport Stadium will be hosting over 350 active service members and their families, as The Wolfpack will be acknowledging and honouring the brave military personnel who have sacrificed to keep our great nation safe.

The inaugural ‘Forces & Families Day’ at Lamport Stadium is an event close to the Wolfpack’s heart, with the afternoon featuring special activations and acknowledgments to honor the brave military personnel and their families whose sacrifices keep our great nation safe. Wolfpack players, coaches, staff, and fans have been long anticipating the arrival of this game and the opportunity to welcome the members of the CAF into their den.

Forces & Families and their sponsors have invited hundreds of military members to attend the game with their families, while the Wolfpack will gift each family with a military member pack including a unique cobranded Toronto Wolfpack and Forces & Families hat.

John Randolph, Chairman of Forces & Families said “We are thrilled that this is the very first time that a major sports team has partnered to host whole military families to attend a regular season game. This also includes families where their loved ones are deployed and cannot attend themselves.”

Alongside the Wolfpack’s renowned family-friendly game day entertainment, pitch side Craft Beer Garden and After Party the Toronto Scottish Regiment will host a military display for all fans to enjoy with photo opportunities and information. Canadian Armed Forces vehicles will be on display in the pre-game FanZone, a special game ball delivery is planned and the jewel of the RCAF helicopter fleet, the Sikorsky Cyclone CH-148 will perform a dramatic flyover during the game. Alongside the Wolfpack’s renowned family-friendly game day entertainment, pitch side Craft Beer Garden - the Toronto Scottish Regiment will host a military display and information centre for all fans to enjoy.

“We are extremely appreciative of what the brave men and women of the military do on a daily basis in order to keep our beautiful country safe. This upcoming game is the perfect opportunity for our fans to thank the military and their families for everything that they do and to have a special day just for them is something that the Wolfpack is very proud of.”- Audrey Bouman, Strategic Partnerships Executive, Toronto Wolfpack.

As Barrow Raiders visit Lamport Stadium, aka “The Den”, fans will enjoy an action-packed game of professional Rugby League as the Wolfpack make their final preparations for the 2019 Betfred Championship Playoffs.

Toronto Wolfpack at Canadian Armed Forces College The Toronto Wolfpack went to visit the Canadian Armed Forces college early this summer where they joined active service members and their families for a day of rugby!



