Avineon Joins Esri Partner Network Gold Program

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avineon, Inc. (Avineon), a global provider of information technology and engineering support, has participated in the Esri Partner Network since 2002 and today announces an upgrade to the Esri Partner Network Gold Program. As an Esri Gold Business Partner and recipient of the Esri Utility Network Management Specialty, Avineon develops and implements a wide range of geospatial services, tools, and techniques. This includes the Avineon Accelerators, which have been created as add-on and plug-in capabilities to various Esri products.



Achieving this status indicates that Avineon has a multinational market focus and well-defined go-to-market strategy for its Esri-based products and service offerings. These offerings are tailored to meet Avineon customer requirements and are also aligned with Esri's vision, goals, and industry focus areas to provide a robust and value-added experience. Most recently, Avineon has focused on assisting customers with implementation of Esri’s newest products such as ArcGIS Portal and Utility Network.

Avineon offers a full suite of geospatial products and services to Esri clients in numerous industries, including electric, gas, water, and telecommunications utilities, as well as local, state, and federal government agencies. Avineon’s geospatial solutions include planning, specification development, software development, project management, scanning, photogrammetric services, stereo-compilation, photo interpretation, landbase and facilities data capture, data conflation, environmental mapping, database development, database management, data maintenance, and training.

“Avineon has been working closely with Esri for more than twenty years and, through this collaboration, we have built countless successful geospatial solutions for our customers,” said Joel Campbell, Avineon’s Vice President – Commercial Systems. “As an Esri Gold Business Partner, Avineon will maintain our high level of engagement and alignment with Esri business and technology initiatives.”

About Avineon®

Avineon, Inc. was founded to help you Visualize IT and See IT Through. Since 1992, our customers have relied on us to deliver high quality and value in information technology, geospatial, and engineering support solutions. We offer state of the art information management systems that leverage business process management and data analytics technology to improve execution of our customers’ mission-critical tasks. With headquarters in McLean, Virginia and offices in Washington, DC; St. Petersburg, Florida; Traverse City, Michigan; Canada; Belgium; France; the United Kingdom; India; and the Middle East, we stand ready to apply our CMMI Maturity Level 3 (DEV/SVC) and ISO 9001:2015 compliant processes for the benefit of your organization. For more information, please visit www.avineon.com and www.avineonlab.com .

