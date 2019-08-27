Aspen Group, Inc. Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

Focus on strategic messaging, increasing visibility, and enhancing shareholder value

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, announced today that it has retained Hayden IR, an investor relations advisory and communications services firm, to implement a strategic investor relations program grounded in best practices. Hayden IR will work to improve Aspen Group’s strategic messaging and increase visibility within the investment community with the goal of ultimately enhancing shareholder value.



Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AGI, said, “Given the Company’s continued rapid growth, increased diversification with United States University and the BSN Pre-Licensure campus businesses and recent uplisting to The Nasdaq Global Market, now is the right time to engage an investor relations partner. Hayden IR will help communicate our investment thesis and increase awareness with investors.”

“Hayden IR is joining forces with Aspen Group at an exciting inflection point in the development of their innovative business model providing affordable education in nursing and other disciplines to individuals motivated to expand their career options. Our firm’s track record of successful targeted outreach and relationship-building combined with superior communications and messaging capabilities will increase Aspen’s visibility in the investment community and support their goal to improve shareholder value,” said Kimberly Rogers, Managing Director at Hayden IR.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a strategic investor relations firm providing outreach, communications and advisory services for emerging growth companies. We have a 20-year track record of improving our client’s shareholder value through targeted outreach and relationship-building with institutional investors and sell-side firms. Our clients work exclusively with senior Hayden IR executives. Our team members have experience across industry sectors, market caps and unique situations, and many have foundational backgrounds on Wall Street at sell-side and buy-side firms. Hayden IR is committed to improving valuations and building visibility for our clients through comprehensive, actionable IR strategies.

