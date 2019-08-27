Global Consortium, Inc., Reports Progress in Sacramento

/EIN News/ -- - Multiple inspections passed

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Global Consortium, Inc., (OTCPINK: GCGX) is pleased to report a tremendous amount of progress has been made in reading the workspace in Sacramento. Operations are ready to begin in early September.

The City has been to the building several times over the past 10 weeks since the permit was issued. To date the following inspections have been passed:

Plumbing

Rebar

Concrete inside and out

Fire Sprinklers

The Co2 exhaust system is being installed this week. The following inspections will take place once the Co2 system has been installed:

Building Code

Co2 Exhaust

Co2 System

ADA

Asphalt

Cannabis Manufacturing & Agricultural

Electrical

The work for all the inspections listed above has been completed except for the Co2 exhaust system which is being installed this week.

The space should be ready by Friday August 30, 2019 for inspection. The final inspection will be requested for next week at which time the ("CO") Certificate of Occupancy will be issued after passing the final inspection.

Following the issuance of the CO, Indulge Oils will begin manufacturing its THC products for sale. Plans will begin to move Infused Edibles into the building to produce THC infused products.

Global Consortium, Inc., is building America's First Cannabis Mall, which when completed will house Manufacturing, Distribution, Delivery, Retail, Testing, and Cultivation all under one 64,000 square foot building. The Mall will house the largest Manufacturing facility of THC and CBD Distillate and Edibles believed to be operational in the United States.

